Shah Rukh Khan has taught romance to at least a couple of generations. Nobody loves like the Badshah of Bollywood, especially if the leading lady is Kajol. The SRK-Kajol magic is goals, it's what we lesser mortals try to emulate, however amateurish we might be.

Today, as SRK celebrated his birthday, Twitter is abuzz with interviews, videos, anecdotes among other things. However, in the midst of all that, this scene from My Name Is Khan is getting a lot of love from fans, who are calling it the cutest proposal scene ever.

thinking about this cutest proposal scene ever 🥺 pic.twitter.com/lSqBmbc8Fk — nyctophile (@sprihaxx) November 1, 2021

And let's be honest. It probably is. Don't take my word for it, take theirs.

The way he potrays a person with Asperger's Syndrome is so true!! I cry everytime I watch this movie — Egotesticle (@GodDamnTanmay) November 2, 2021

Like this or nothing at all https://t.co/m8FL5fLQ4A — tanishqua (@tanshqua) November 2, 2021

The acting in MNIK was off the charts. https://t.co/SqitQSENeg — Arham (@goldspotwapsi) November 2, 2021

Man i love this movie sm, i cried https://t.co/zuDgADixgt — Yesh⁷🌼 (@Taebhaalu) November 2, 2021

This was so wholesome 😭😭😭 https://t.co/byJ831hd5g — KhanSamaira⁷ (@KhanSamaira7) November 2, 2021

This movie tore my heart into a million pieces 💔 Dont ask me why https://t.co/6KlIlxBzkt — Athene Noctua (@I_nyctophile) November 2, 2021

This scene always makes me smile..

And Shankar Mahadevan Saab made this scene even more pleasant 💗



Tere Naina 💗https://t.co/QAuNDrzBk9 https://t.co/iftSZxKlv8 — Asuvini (@Ezhuthu_Station) November 2, 2021

bye should i watch my name is khan tonight and destroy myself in whole https://t.co/eaCawdLrWN — 9xm (@nimkislut) November 2, 2021

How does he do it? This is so simple, yet so brilliant!