Bollywood movies back then had some mind-blowing dialogues and scenes that had the power to make a difference. We already know that Bollywood has influenced romance in our lives but who knew it would also influence a courtroom? Yeah, this Rani Mukherjee scene from Mehndi carries that intensity and has some on-point shots!

A Twitter named IndieKnopfler shared a scene from the movie Mehndi, and netizens started comparing it with Indian courts. In the viral scene, Rani is featured as a lawyer, and she is talking about court laws and the ‘Maryada.’ Cut to we have gunshots firing in the courtroom.

Here watch the full scene:

Just another day at Rohini Court complex. pic.twitter.com/WyAPBp2SJu — cringe cinema lover (@IndieKnopfler) November 13, 2022

Twittizens are comparing this courtroom scene with Indian courts and think it’s a true story. Well, here’s what they have to say:

Should seriously consider courtroom ethnography. https://t.co/Vd6WVoA8CD — Rohan Sengupta (@watthefact) November 14, 2022

Current cji court room is worse than this — Tanay (@tanutd_) November 14, 2022

Stands in Courtroom

Says: Aadat ke maryada ki aisi ki taisi

Draws out gun and fires

Bruh Got no chill 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iwvVaJKznU — Free Wheeler (@RoadHound) November 14, 2022

Ghaziabad District Court supremacy https://t.co/QPcOHdRCx3 — Harsh Gattani (@gattani_harsh) November 14, 2022

Also how and y does a man In the court have a weapon on being questioned https://t.co/ZLp2tzBe0o — MultipleMadness (@MadnessMultiple) November 14, 2022

Lawyer(defn.)Taking the law into your own hands https://t.co/ZLp2tzBe0o — MultipleMadness (@MadnessMultiple) November 14, 2022

WhatsApp University comes second for spreading misinformation, Bollywood movies would be first one to spread rubbish!



Matlab Contempt of Court naam ki cheez gayi tel lene! https://t.co/a5ZirfMv8j — अतिका، عتیقہ (@notatika) November 14, 2022

always here for rohini slander lmao 😭😂 https://t.co/9DtYwqpysq — Deb (@kyaaahaiyaaar) November 14, 2022

And…same back ground noise of public.."bhaago..bhaago..bhaago.."

.public are loyal they won't change their status. 🤪 always bhago..bhaago. — .. (@LEFRIGHTLEF) November 14, 2022

