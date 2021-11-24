We all must have, at least once in our life, lied about grasping acclaimed films when we were actually puzzled. Needless to say, we do such things to be part of the conversation or fit in and that’s totally fine. However, Twitter users might have found the best opportunity to speak up about the movie they haven’t been able to wrap their heads around.


via GIPHY


Therefore, when IMDB posted a question on the microblogging platform asking fans about the “most confusing movie you've ever seen”, they just couldn’t hold back. 

And people spoke like they have been waiting for years to say this. 

Here's some unpopular opinion about popular ones. 

Some of us just can't get over this classic.

There is no shame in misunderstanding a movie. It’s probably more common than one thinks.