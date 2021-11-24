We all must have, at least once in our life, lied about grasping acclaimed films when we were actually puzzled. Needless to say, we do such things to be part of the conversation or fit in and that’s totally fine. However, Twitter users might have found the best opportunity to speak up about the movie they haven’t been able to wrap their heads around.













And people spoke like they have been waiting for years to say this.

Hands down it has to be Cloud Atlas. My bestie and I went to see it and for the life of either of us, we couldn't figure out that film. Was the most confusing thing we ever saw!! @IMDb — Regina Burrell (@ReginaBurrell1) November 22, 2021

I dont know what happened here... pic.twitter.com/ciWBfgMCeV — Julie Mora (@jamedoc1809) November 22, 2021

Therefore, when IMDB posted a question on the microblogging platform asking fans about the “most confusing movie you've ever seen”, they just couldn’t hold back.

Here's some unpopular opinion about popular ones.

Tenet was actually not a good movie.... As much I loved nolans other movies this doesn't even come close... Like 100 to 30..... Just a over complicated movie.... If you act like you like this movie and you understand it by any bit... You are just faking it — DEBASMIT RAY (@DebasmitRay) November 24, 2021

I still haven't figured out the plot from the 1st Mission: Impossible film. But the when MI2 came out, it felt like the plot was purposely over simplified. As I was watching it in the theatre, I figured it out. I literally had not done that w any film before. A bit disappointing. pic.twitter.com/08XCZOQZwB — Yva Praia #WashYourHands #KeepMasking (@yvapraia) November 24, 2021

I’m going to get slammed for this but when The Matrix came out to theaters. I didn’t understand stand it at the time. I had to watch that film twice to pick up on the things I missed from the first viewing while to figure the movie out😉 pic.twitter.com/xcXay3Gi5i — Jason Eyler (@JasonEyler83) November 21, 2021

Inception… the final scenes make my head hurt trying to figure it out. Would love to pick Christopher Nolan’s brain about it and Tenet. — Laura Jean (@laurarichwhit) November 22, 2021

I kept waiting for it get better.... pic.twitter.com/OEJu8UuCc9 — Talia Gifford (@2tgifford2) November 22, 2021

Call me foolish of uncultured, but I was lost for like 80% of the movie. I understood what had gone in with the ending, but this one left me looking up explanations right away pic.twitter.com/9MGtO8lIrB — Elyjah Pengel (@JGelpen) November 24, 2021

Pulp Fiction anyone? Maybe coz I watched it first time when I was very young and later it became one of my most favs pic.twitter.com/w4R79wR4r5 — Prashant (@joshi_p) November 24, 2021

Maybe I haven't watched enough movies, but I still wonder if these animals were people or not or nothing but self. But this is mine. LOL pic.twitter.com/xN2MqvWOeJ — Wendy Collins-String (@cantfixitall) November 22, 2021

Some of us just can't get over this classic.

How the fuck do you not see the iceberg? pic.twitter.com/690U3Ob3XS — Fella™️ (@TheFella716) November 24, 2021

There is no shame in misunderstanding a movie. It’s probably more common than one thinks.