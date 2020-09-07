Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday starer Khaali Peeli is all set for a digital debut. And so the makers released an 'item song' from the movie.

Beyonce Sharma Jayegi tries its hand at a very Panic! At The Disco circus set up with the leads dancing to it. But of course, the term 'goriya' popped up and the irony faded away. Because we're back to perpetuating colourism. Why Bollywood, why?

Twitter noticed that we did this - in 2020 and we need to stop.

The way beyonce has done so much for BLM movement and the audacity of these people to use her name in a song which is racist......

" tujhe dekhke GORIYA, beyonce sharma jayegi" — itsanavacado//padmaja (@hoeefaze) September 7, 2020

How do they not realise “Tujhe dekh ke goriya, Beyonce sharma jaegi” is a very racist thing to say? How can you pen lyrics that use fairness as an adjective while comparing to a black woman? How are we still having this conversation in 2020? — RJ Ira (@irationalised) September 7, 2020

Beyoncé' sharma jayegi?? At this point bollywood is proudly flaunting its deep rooted colourism. pic.twitter.com/xxPQI63xIn — Bunny (@itzsohamx) September 7, 2020

Is "Beyonce sharma jaayegi" the whitest song in the history of brown people? Discuss for 5 marks. — out of context aditi mittal (@awryaditi) September 7, 2020

that beyoncé sharma jayagi song is the most embarrassing and blatantly colourist bs i've ever heard i wish bollywood would just stop — k (@padukonez) September 7, 2020

Bollywood celebs stood up for #BlackLivesMatter but when it comes to their own industry, they have the audacity to release 'Beyonce Sharma Jaegi' with racist and sexist lyrics ''Oh tujhe dekh ke goriya Beyonce sharma jayegi''. When will you move past your fair skin obsession? — Anandita🏳️‍🌈 (@devilsxblessing) September 7, 2020

I wish I could delete watching that "Beyonce sharma jayegi" video from my mind but also hmm...much to think about internalised racism in Bollywood. — Eeyore (@nostalgianausea) September 7, 2020

On one side there is colourism and Bollywood's obsession with fair skin. And on the other is the part of Twitter that says the song is just... terrible.

"BeYoNcE shArMa jAye gI" yes mf from embarrasment because she has to live with the fact that this song exists pic.twitter.com/4Kk9VUkhWX — Sahar (@ustaanijee) September 7, 2020

I want to apologise to @Beyonce from Bollywood. I am too embarrassed for the industry to put up the reason why, but Bollywood is being sent to the naughty corner to think long and hard about it's #BeyonceSharma stupidness.#AnanyaPanday #KhaaliPeeli — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) September 7, 2020

the second hand embarrassment I felt while watching the Beyoncé sharma jayegi video😳 wtf bollywood — sant kalsi (@KalsiSant) September 7, 2020

Beyone after hearing BEYONCE SHARMA JAYEGI : pic.twitter.com/Nrcy073OZb — Aqsa Noor🕊 (@YahRightNoor) September 7, 2020

If someone tried to compliment me by saying "Beyonce sharma jayegi" I would never see the person again. — Khushi Sharma//Depression Gang (@Desibukiaverage) September 7, 2020

Beyoncé sharma jayegi? By association, yes. But hum aisa gaana release karte nahi sharmaaye ye kaafi tension ki baat hai. I heard 1 stanza and I wanted to go all Lemonade on this song. pic.twitter.com/EkOY68IyLd — Imagination Junkie (@Jia1303) September 7, 2020

After listening to Beyonce sharma jaegi.

Beyonce : pic.twitter.com/oakncVTCTl — ishan (@drunkffs) September 7, 2020

who Tf thought that it was a good idea to make a song with the title “ Beyonce sharma jayegi ?” pic.twitter.com/OIOeSioJ9s — 𝙏anvi (@mssutaria) September 7, 2020

Beyonce sharma jayegi out of disgust 🤮🤮 — Yug Sehgal (@kaafiuncool) September 7, 2020

anyway so,,,,, i’ll be streaming Beyoncé extra hard today just to tune out the mess this trash bEyOncE ShArmA JaYegi is pic.twitter.com/UYpTs4OnNM — sanjana (@kaafisanjana) September 7, 2020

If you haven't had a chance to listen to the song yet, here it is:

On second thoughts, maybe you can skip this one.