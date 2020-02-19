Prabhu Deva's iconic song Muqabla is trending again with its remake in the movie Street Dancer 3.



Recently, a video of a quartet dancing on Prabhu Deva's Muqabla with an incredible ending went viral. One of the men in the group appears to be pulling a 180° head spin at the end of the video which has left people befuddled.

I bet u will watch it again and again after watching the last frame! pic.twitter.com/53jCcUA8pH — Prabhasini (@cinnabar_dust) February 16, 2020

Here are some of the reactions that the video garnered:

How the hell did he do that pic.twitter.com/m7mU2ZMeWh — Cricket baba (@Cricketbaba5) February 17, 2020

What the whaaaaa ... 😱 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) February 17, 2020

WAT WAS THE LAST STEP . HOW ? pic.twitter.com/gt0yrZH6T4 — Mayur Srivastava (@is_this_mayur) February 17, 2020

I watched it 5-6 times trying to find the trick. Can't spot anything.



10/10 tik tok (words I never thought I'd say) — Tejas Mehta (@samosa_eater) February 17, 2020

Wait.. Whattt did I just see!! 😳 pic.twitter.com/5EMN6AL5op — Ric J. 🇮🇳 (@ric_2009_j) February 17, 2020

खोपड़ी कैसे घूम गई कोई बता सकता है क्या..? — ReBeL (@n_s_tailor) February 17, 2020

There is no dearth of talent in India — Tapan 🇮🇳 (@TapanP1957) February 17, 2020

What a creativity !



They absolutely created all possible illusions in just one frame. — Dharmarajan (@iamdharmarajan2) February 17, 2020

The last bit... pic.twitter.com/oX2rRydaPc — To The POINT (@indiatothepoint) February 17, 2020

Whether it is real or a clever dance trick, let's just leave it here with that thought...