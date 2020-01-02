Nepotism in Bollywood is a topic that has been discussed and debated at length. However, every now and then, something happens and fresh arguments on the matter, surface.

This time it is Ananya Pandey who has started a conversation, with a clip from her appearance on Rajeev Masand's newcomers round-table, that is going viral. 

Ananya Pandey in SOTY 2
Source: Rediff

Talking about her career and the struggles of being a star child, Ananya says:

People give me a lot of hate for nepotism, but I am not going to shy away from the fact that I am Chunky Pandey's daughter. My dad has worked really hard. I am proud of him.

Which, to be honest, is fair. 

Ananya Pandey with chunky pandey
Source: India.com

However, she sort of loses perspective towards the end, when she says:

My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it is not as easy as people say it is.

That is precisely the moment Siddhant Chaturvedi, who played the character of MC Sher in Gully Boy, chips in and points out:

Jahaan hamare sapne poore hote hain, wahaan inka struggle shuru hota hai.

That one sentence was enough for Siddhant to get appreciation from people on Twitter. Here is some of it.

Well, talk about having the last word!