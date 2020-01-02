Nepotism in Bollywood is a topic that has been discussed and debated at length. However, every now and then, something happens and fresh arguments on the matter, surface.

This time it is Ananya Pandey who has started a conversation, with a clip from her appearance on Rajeev Masand's newcomers round-table, that is going viral.

Talking about her career and the struggles of being a star child, Ananya says:

People give me a lot of hate for nepotism, but I am not going to shy away from the fact that I am Chunky Pandey's daughter. My dad has worked really hard. I am proud of him.

Which, to be honest, is fair.

However, she sort of loses perspective towards the end, when she says:

My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it is not as easy as people say it is.

That is precisely the moment Siddhant Chaturvedi, who played the character of MC Sher in Gully Boy, chips in and points out:

Jahaan hamare sapne poore hote hain, wahaan inka struggle shuru hota hai.

Ananya Pandey complaining about nepotism and Sidhant Chaturvedi ending her existence with one line 😭 look at her reaction lol pic.twitter.com/hX2R7Jc1F7 — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas) January 1, 2020

That one sentence was enough for Siddhant to get appreciation from people on Twitter. Here is some of it.

"jahan humare sapne pure hote hai wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai."



🔥🔥🔥 — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) January 1, 2020

Jahan humare sapne poore hote hain,wahan unka struggle shuru hota hai. Wah Siddhant Wah, kya line hai. Respect ✊ this boy knows what life is. Too good. Wah — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) January 1, 2020

Ananya : blah blah blah blah



Everyone( except siddhant ) : yeah . Pause. Yeah yeah



Host : *moans*



Siddhant : jaha hamare sapne pure hote Hai inke struggle shuru hote Hain.



Everyone ( except ananya) : yeaaa! — Daddy Bull aka Marak Shakti (@MundaTribe) January 1, 2020

Keep an eye on this boy @SiddhantChturvD. He is going to be big soon. REAL BIG!!



You can’t miss that spark in his eyes & attitude



The last I felt the same was during Fauji serial on TV — Rightology 🇮🇳 (@rightology) January 1, 2020

OH DAMN. That was some brutal truth 😂💀 — TAKHT ⚔️👑 (@TakhtTheMovie) January 1, 2020

"The difference yahi hai ki jaha hamare sapane pure hote hai vaha inka struggle shuru hota hai" Brilliant comment. Lagata hai ye banda sachmuch Sher hai. — manjushaمنجوشا (@ManjushaBhagade) January 1, 2020

Well, talk about having the last word!