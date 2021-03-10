White Tiger starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav has earned praise from anyone who watched the movie.

But now, this movie adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s bestseller novel is getting more international attention as Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for the prestigious BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) under the lead actor (male) category.

What is more stellar is that he has been nominated alongside Hollywood biggies such as Chadwick Boseman and Anthony Hoppkins.

The six names in the Leading Actor 🎭🏆 category are



🎥 Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

🎥 Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

🎥 Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger

🎥 Anthony Hopkins - The Father

🎥 Mads Mikkelsen - Another Round

🎥 Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/GfM3ey5km3 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 9, 2021

Netizens and several renowned celebrities congratulated Adarsh and praised his performance.

What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @_GouravAdarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/lKcz678mof — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 9, 2021

Adarsh Gourav's name alongside Anthony Hopkins, Mads Mikkelsen, Chadwick Boseman, Riz Ahmed, and Tahar Rahim.



🔥🔥 https://t.co/VSzFnfWGir — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) March 9, 2021

Our very own Adarsh Gourav has been nominated by BAFTA as Leading Actor. If you’ve seen his performance in THE WHITE TIGER, you know that this nod is perfection. The complexity and poignancy of Adarsh’s work is a thing of beauty. https://t.co/18Qfk2fw0j — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 9, 2021

Yaaassssssssssssssss. Dude, for all the lack of love on our side, i really hope we as the indian film frats, can pump all the love to Adarsh. This is amazing bhai @_GouravAdarsh . So so happy for you. Kar fateh. #Bafta2021 #bestactor #india https://t.co/fVXiZU31wD — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) March 10, 2021

Wow. Adarsh Gourav! And look at that list of actors to go up against! 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 https://t.co/E5PFgBv40r — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) March 9, 2021

The nominations also included Priyanka Chopra, who was on the Best Supporting Actress longlist for her role in The White Tiger which made it to seven categories at that time, including the Best Cinematography and Best Editing.