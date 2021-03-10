White Tiger starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav has earned praise from anyone who watched the movie. 

But now, this movie adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s bestseller novel is getting more international attention as Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for the prestigious BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) under the lead actor (male) category. 

What is more stellar is that he has been nominated alongside Hollywood biggies such as Chadwick Boseman and Anthony Hoppkins. 

Netizens and several renowned celebrities congratulated Adarsh and praised his performance. 

The nominations also included Priyanka Chopra, who was on the Best Supporting Actress longlist for her role in The White Tiger which made it to seven categories at that time, including the Best Cinematography and Best Editing. 