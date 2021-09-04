As videos and images of actor Sidharth Shukla's funeral are turning up online, the janta is taking note and calling out the insensitivity with which the paparazzi were seen mobbing the venue, the people who were arriving to pay their respects. 

Source: firstindia

Heartbreaking visuals of Shehnaaz Gill grieving over the loss are being published everywhere. And as it seems, without an ounce of respect or compassion for the situation. People are furious over the lack of consideration by the paparazzi and are speaking up about the utter disregard online.

Several celebrities have also spoken up about this. 

Source: ANi News
Source: ANI News
Source: Ani News
Source: Instagram

Everyone has a right to boundaries. 