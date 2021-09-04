As videos and images of actor Sidharth Shukla's funeral are turning up online, the janta is taking note and calling out the insensitivity with which the paparazzi were seen mobbing the venue, the people who were arriving to pay their respects.

Heartbreaking visuals of Shehnaaz Gill grieving over the loss are being published everywhere. And as it seems, without an ounce of respect or compassion for the situation. People are furious over the lack of consideration by the paparazzi and are speaking up about the utter disregard online.

I think the worst in Indian media comes out when they cover deaths. There is zero respect for the families and even the dead. The shouting, pushing and needless questions makes it worst.

Why broadcasters have failed to create any policy regarding sensitive coverage is beyond me. — Smita Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@smitadeshmukh) September 3, 2021

Sb anpad gawar paparazzi hai, 5000 ka mobile le ke pahuch jaate hai, kisi ka beta mara hai pr in sbko reaction chahiye. Learn basic manners first. #SiddharthShukla . — आदर्श श्रीवास्तव (@AdarshS97754817) September 3, 2021

I saw small clip of #SiddharthShukla funeral and #ShehnaazGiIl comes and the way #Paparazzi #media clicking pictures and making video, I mean this is real media, then shame on you guys. Someone losses their life you more interested to shoot in camera. The worst thing I ever seen — Ronaksinh Parmar (@__iamronak) September 3, 2021

The Paparazzi around the world are the same, they have no ethics at all , they're all just a bunch of parasites. They have no respect whatsoever for the fact that #ShehnaazGiII is in mourning,

they're just busy shoving their cameras in her face.#SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/a14zv9t97v — Tanisha Batra (@TanishaBatra80) September 3, 2021

Inko toh masala mil rha h na or uper se public bhi kam thodi h ye sab dekhti h maze se. — Daksh The King (@DakshTheKing) September 3, 2021

.#SidharthShukla's death is a real tragedy, you morons. His funeral is NOT an emotional scene from a film. STOP putting Bollywood songs on videos of #ShehnaazGill or his mom in a devastated state n being mobbed. Let his soul rest in peace.🙏🏽#SidNaazians #SidNaazForever #SidHeart — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) September 3, 2021

It's sad and heartbreaking to see the #Paparazzi stooping so low to capture the grieving friends and families of #SidharthShukla

Absolutely no ethics and decorum.



What people do just for TRPs. 💔😔 — Navjyot bandiwadekar (@navvyB) September 3, 2021

Dear media,paparazzi and news channels .Please give #SidharthShukla s family and loved ones time and privacy to grieve .Do not invade this moment by theatrics.Respect the one who's no more and the one's he has left behind at the mercy of god #RIP#ShehnaazGill stay strong pic.twitter.com/KUijtsKCJH — Nemo (@Eurus_jr) September 3, 2021

True. Stop this paparazzi nonsense atleast for the time being.... Bas Karo Yaar, look at her just f'king look at her present state. How inhumane of you guys ki camera hi muh ke itne paas larhe ho Itna dhakka mukki.. Does she look in her correct state of mind? #SidharthShukla — Arunima (@2712_Auro) September 3, 2021

What vultures are these preying on a young woman's grief on losing the man she loved? The channels sharing these videos, shame on you. — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) September 3, 2021

Media should have some humanity left ! #SiddharthShukla — Tanishka (@Tanishk26294887) September 3, 2021

Several celebrities have also spoken up about this.

Everyone has a right to boundaries.