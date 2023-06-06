The box office doesn’t define how good or bad a movie is, but factors like storyline, casting, performances, direction, cinematography, VFX, and music surely do. There have been many great movies that turned out to be a big dud. Out of which, some remain criminally underrated, others that were way ahead of their times, have gained cult classic status over the years. For example, actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor had mortgaged all his assets including RK Studio to release Mera Naam Joker, however, the film failed miserably at the box office. Now, it is widely regarded as the “misunderstood masterpiece”.

Speaking of which, a Twitter account, dedicated to films, recently asked people to mention flop movies that were actually great.

“Movies that flopped at the box office but are actually great,” the tweet posted by @filmstofilms_ reads.

Movies that flopped at the box office but are actually great. — Films to Films 📽️🎬 (@filmstofilms_) June 1, 2023

And netizens obliged with flop films that they felt were good enough to watch:

1. Fan (2016)

That fight scene between Aryan Khanna and Gaurav Chandna in the ending should've gotten more appreciation. https://t.co/avJbho7vIm pic.twitter.com/M6SsC17LXD — alifia (@eternalsrk) June 6, 2023

2. Deewane Huye Paagal (2005)

This film was much better than today's comedy films https://t.co/wO3RxMFdA8 pic.twitter.com/42uz1HodFA — Jᴀʜɪɴ Kʜɪʟᴀᴅɪ (@Jahhhin_Cena) June 2, 2023

3. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018)

Best Indian superhero movie

the main actor needs to do more movies

fck Indian audience for not giving this a chance https://t.co/rkskfX95H1 pic.twitter.com/qYToPFliec — Avish (@__dondake) June 4, 2023

4. Tumbbad (2018)

I missed the chance to watch this masterpiece in theatre and it's one of my biggest regret. https://t.co/0ddZZ8Xvrz pic.twitter.com/o3Eob77j6B — Mamamoo ILLELLA🏳️‍🌈 (@mochimochi168) June 6, 2023

5. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

6. The Suicide Squad (2021)

7. Fight Club (1999)

8. Mullholland Drive (2001)

Mulholland Drive 2001

Directed by-: David Lynch pic.twitter.com/ELmndJ4GoV — Piyush Kamboj (@PiyushKamboj10) June 2, 2023

9. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

10. Ghanchakkar (2013)

Films that flopped at the box office but are actually great. https://t.co/NfQhP7tHiI pic.twitter.com/8oYlqPmwh1 — Tanweer (@Tanweeer) June 5, 2023

11. Sonchiriya, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Rocket Singh- Salesman Of The Year and Aurangzeb

Films that flopped at the box office but are actually great. https://t.co/xzVhwK3rpe pic.twitter.com/0xHGqjElwX — Vikram Bondal (@vicramb) June 5, 2023

12. Laal Singh Chaddha, Dil Se, Andaz Apna Apna and One Two Three

Films that flopped at the box office but are actually great. https://t.co/wwhY3i3t4R pic.twitter.com/X4EPEzikfQ — Khans rule the bollywood❤️‍🔥 (@AmirAns50702842) June 6, 2023

13. Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Films that flopped at the box office but are actually great https://t.co/zRdKLoyH1Z pic.twitter.com/fLjQYBmCaY — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) June 5, 2023

14. Jaan-E-Mann (2006)

Films that flopped but are actually great. https://t.co/jod4uYpoAO pic.twitter.com/nzv0dJftpY — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) June 5, 2023

15. Guzaarish (2010)

Films that flopped at the box office but are actually great.



This is my favorite Bhansali film, also one of my most favourites of all time. This movie made me fall in love with the form of cinema. So underrated, so unloved…so beautiful.

Guzaarish ❤️ https://t.co/dJgLFgFbqz pic.twitter.com/BEr4M23a1I — Aniket Pathak (@StoneSoupWager) June 6, 2023

16. London Dreams (2009)

I want to add London Dreams #londondreams @BeingSalmanKhan @ajaydevgn good story and great music.. fan of composition #tereaanese in different versions. @Shankar_Live great work. — Sheetal Mahajan (@sheetalm83) June 6, 2023

17. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018)

Mard ko dard nahi hota — 𝓓𝓔_𝓦𝓐 🏏 (@DE_WA05) June 6, 2023

18. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Films that flopped at the box office but are actually great.



Don’t know how common knowledge it is that tv broadcasts made the film a cult classic.



4 million box office on a 3 million dollar budget. https://t.co/7kdz5uSQMZ pic.twitter.com/2MQgvZuyUZ — Professor (@LuchaProfessor) June 5, 2023

IMO, apart from Mera Naam Joker, Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur series, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Masaan that flopped at the box office were also great movies.

Which movie/s would you like to add here?

