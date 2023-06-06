The box office doesn’t define how good or bad a movie is, but factors like storyline, casting, performances, direction, cinematography, VFX, and music surely do. There have been many great movies that turned out to be a big dud. Out of which, some remain criminally underrated, others that were way ahead of their times, have gained cult classic status over the years. For example, actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor had mortgaged all his assets including RK Studio to release Mera Naam Joker, however, the film failed miserably at the box office. Now, it is widely regarded as the “misunderstood masterpiece”.
Speaking of which, a Twitter account, dedicated to films, recently asked people to mention flop movies that were actually great.
“Movies that flopped at the box office but are actually great,” the tweet posted by @filmstofilms_ reads.
And netizens obliged with flop films that they felt were good enough to watch:
1. Fan (2016)
2. Deewane Huye Paagal (2005)
3. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018)
4. Tumbbad (2018)
5. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
6. The Suicide Squad (2021)
7. Fight Club (1999)
8. Mullholland Drive (2001)
9. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
10. Ghanchakkar (2013)
11. Sonchiriya, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Rocket Singh- Salesman Of The Year and Aurangzeb
12. Laal Singh Chaddha, Dil Se, Andaz Apna Apna and One Two Three
13. Jagga Jasoos (2017)
14. Jaan-E-Mann (2006)
15. Guzaarish (2010)
16. London Dreams (2009)
I want to add London Dreams #londondreams @BeingSalmanKhan @ajaydevgn good story and great music.. fan of composition #tereaanese in different versions. @Shankar_Live great work.— Sheetal Mahajan (@sheetalm83) June 6, 2023
17. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018)
Mard ko dard nahi hota— 𝓓𝓔_𝓦𝓐 🏏 (@DE_WA05) June 6, 2023
18. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
IMO, apart from Mera Naam Joker, Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur series, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Masaan that flopped at the box office were also great movies.
Which movie/s would you like to add here?
Also Read: 10 Great Hindi Films That Shouldn’t Have Tanked At The Box Office