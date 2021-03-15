Our farmers have been protesting for over 3 months against the Centre's new farm bills and several international celebs including YouTuber Lilly Singh stood in solidarity with them.       

However, now Lilly Singh went a step further to show her support to the protesting farmers and made a historic statement at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. She wore a mask at the ceremony that read 'I Stand With Farmers'.     

Her post has gone viral and netizens have been lauding the YouTuber for her constant support and fearlessness. 

In December, the YouTuber urged her fans to "Stop!" and get informed about the "largest human protest in history" in India.      