Our farmers have been protesting for over 3 months against the Centre's new farm bills and several international celebs including YouTuber Lilly Singh stood in solidarity with them.

Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED. ❤️ https://t.co/H0h5EM7mNW — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 2, 2021

However, now Lilly Singh went a step further to show her support to the protesting farmers and made a historic statement at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. She wore a mask at the ceremony that read 'I Stand With Farmers'.

I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it ✊🏽 #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hTM0zpXoIT — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) March 15, 2021

Her post has gone viral and netizens have been lauding the YouTuber for her constant support and fearlessness.

This is fkin AMAZING — do takke ke hot takes (@awryaditi) March 15, 2021

I just hope we had more Influencers like you back here in our country 👊 https://t.co/Cx3HMFDuIn — Prasad Vedpathak (@prasadvedpathak) March 15, 2021

YAS @Lilly !!!!



Give the Indian Farmers visibility and voice.



Celebrity being used FOR MAXIMUM IMPACT. #FarmersProtests https://t.co/6BlfRz9RxR — Brandy Kaur (@brandybruja) March 15, 2021

The world is with the farmers but the government of the country, The media and the Bollywood celebrities are not ready to talk about it.#IStandWithFarmers thanks @Lilly — Tausif Jafar Khan (@TausifJafar) March 15, 2021

In December, the YouTuber urged her fans to "Stop!" and get informed about the "largest human protest in history" in India.