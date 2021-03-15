Our farmers have been protesting for over 3 months against the Centre's new farm bills and several international celebs including YouTuber Lilly Singh stood in solidarity with them.
Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED. ❤️ https://t.co/H0h5EM7mNW— Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 2, 2021
However, now Lilly Singh went a step further to show her support to the protesting farmers and made a historic statement at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. She wore a mask at the ceremony that read 'I Stand With Farmers'.
I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it ✊🏽 #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hTM0zpXoIT— Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) March 15, 2021
Her post has gone viral and netizens have been lauding the YouTuber for her constant support and fearlessness.
This is fkin AMAZING— do takke ke hot takes (@awryaditi) March 15, 2021
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 @Lilly taking the Indian #FarmersProtests to the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/wxCd2WXPnn— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 15, 2021
I just hope we had more Influencers like you back here in our country 👊 https://t.co/Cx3HMFDuIn— Prasad Vedpathak (@prasadvedpathak) March 15, 2021
#FarmersProtests @Lilly you rock!!! True, authentic and fearless!!! https://t.co/eVWvcJIBdF— Kiran Aulakh (@KiranAulakh277) March 15, 2021
Thanks @Lilly taking the Indian #FarmersProtests to the #GRAMMYs#FarmersProtest 🚜✊ https://t.co/fiqcSqxOM3— नीलम क्रांति (@Neelam03995491) March 15, 2021
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 @Lilly taking the Indian #FarmersProtests to the #GRAMMYs adorable step— Amit Kumar Meena (@AmitKum61167488) March 15, 2021
Loved the Message & the Gesture ✌️💞 #IStandWithFarmers— Parvez پرویز (@parveezjaleel) March 15, 2021
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 @Lilly taking the Indian #FarmersProtests to the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/lA8deu7e2j
Great mask @Lilly thank you for continuing to speak out regarding the #FarmersProtests #FarmersBills @narendramodi needs to seriously overturn them and send people back home @tariqahmadbt is in 🇮🇳 hopefully he will speak out @RaviSinghKA @balsandhu @UK51NGH @SikhPA @UKinIndia https://t.co/3BKHAQ41eB— Mandy Sanghera (@Mandy_Sanghera1) March 15, 2021
Thank you Lilly, Proud of You— ninabhullar (@ninabhullar1) March 15, 2021
Waheguru #ModiGovt4AmbaniAdani #FarmersProtests @Lilly https://t.co/Y9u2GNbOM3
YAS @Lilly !!!!— Brandy Kaur (@brandybruja) March 15, 2021
Give the Indian Farmers visibility and voice.
Celebrity being used FOR MAXIMUM IMPACT. #FarmersProtests https://t.co/6BlfRz9RxR
The world is with the farmers but the government of the country, The media and the Bollywood celebrities are not ready to talk about it.#IStandWithFarmers thanks @Lilly— Tausif Jafar Khan (@TausifJafar) March 15, 2021
In December, the YouTuber urged her fans to "Stop!" and get informed about the "largest human protest in history" in India.