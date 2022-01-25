We've been grooving to something new on the internet and you will too! Jeevan Kumar, who's a police officer from Jammu & Kashmir is taking the internet by storm. He was seen performing a rap on the TV show - Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. And yes, he's clearly desh ki shaan in more ways than one.
There's no doubt that the judges, Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Parineeti Chopra, were impressed with him, as they were seen grooving along with the audience. Soon, the internet picked up on the energetic performance, after journalist Aditya Raj Kaul tweeted the video.
Full rap song by Jammu & Kashmir Police Constable Jeevan Kumar! 🔥pic.twitter.com/nyXEAhcbpb— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 24, 2022
The video has received enormous praise on the internet and the reactions are proof. If you haven't seen him rapping, then you need to. Jeevan Kumar also has an Instagram handle that goes by, iampolicewalarapper.
This must be made into a proper hit single. https://t.co/AjSiZjYCNG— Deblina Chakravorty 🇮🇳 (@hashjaru) January 25, 2022
This gives you Goosebumps #JayHind #RepublicDay2022 https://t.co/mouOgjAidc— TheShivrajsinh (@TheShivrajsinh) January 25, 2022
Goosebumps 🔥#JaiHind 🇮🇳❤ https://t.co/ZTWdrG0sTY— Prashant Kr Mishra (@mprashantSpeaks) January 25, 2022
Tears in my eyes, goosebumps. Respect🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳👏👏
This is fantastic@Its_Badshah must check this out https://t.co/89xMEdhG7D— Ankit jhamb (@ankitjhamb14) January 25, 2022
Like a fire . #TheRealGullyBoy— Krishna Bhargav 🇮🇳 (@KrishnaBhargav6) January 25, 2022
Jeevan Kumar was able to create quite a stir, with his patriotic rap. A police officer who raps - we do live in fun times, don't we?