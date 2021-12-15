The winter sun shone brighter and the festive bells were merrier as we heard the news of Netflix's price drop in India. Think of the pooja ki thaali scene from K3G and you get the gist of everyone's happiness. Like 60% price slash. Yeh dukh khatam ho gaya. Finally. 

via GIPHY

While most of the people celebrated the announcement and behaved all couple-y by saying "I love you Netflix", others put forward their opinion that it's still costlier than its peers, and they'd prefer platforms like Telegram and Torrent for bingeing. Well, same. Many even pointed out that the 480p quality of the picture is the price we will have to pay.

via GIPHY

Well, as the aantarik khushi meter crossed all limits, netizens couldn't stop gushing and posting memes about the same. Here are some of the best ones. 

Whatever be the case, a price drop is a drop. It's just like getting free dhaniya at the grocer's. sOmEtHiNg.