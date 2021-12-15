The winter sun shone brighter and the festive bells were merrier as we heard the news of Netflix's price drop in India. Think of the pooja ki thaali scene from K3G and you get the gist of everyone's happiness. Like 60% price slash. Yeh dukh khatam ho gaya. Finally.

While most of the people celebrated the announcement and behaved all couple-y by saying "I love you Netflix", others put forward their opinion that it's still costlier than its peers, and they'd prefer platforms like Telegram and Torrent for bingeing. Well, same. Many even pointed out that the 480p quality of the picture is the price we will have to pay.

Well, as the aantarik khushi meter crossed all limits, netizens couldn't stop gushing and posting memes about the same. Here are some of the best ones.

Dear Netflix, no matter how much you cut down prices, I'm still broke @NetflixIndia — Geethika (@_geethikaa) December 15, 2021

Netflix has cut down prices of their subscription services in India.



Most Indians unaffected as they use accounts of someone else.



Telegram facing significant reduction in traffic. — Garv Malik (@malikgarv) December 15, 2021

I like the way Netflix apologised for Sooryavanshi by cutting their prices. — S a m o s a w a l l a h (@samosawallah) December 14, 2021

Price hike k zamaane me ye log price cut kar rahe hein 😍🙏 pic.twitter.com/eUpv1N2z4A — Bilal Mulla بلال (@bilalmulla74) December 14, 2021

Looks like Professor invested his share of Gold in Netflix 😅#MoneyHeistSeason5 #HappyNewPrices — Kapilan Sachchithananthan (@iamkapilan) December 14, 2021

That's unity of Indians for you🤣😂

🙌🏼Ruko thoda aur sabar karo ye log 999 ka yearly plan nikalenge😂#sabarkarorechargenahi#HappyNewPrices — Harsh_HRX (@harshalsable77) December 14, 2021

Atleast it's not a gym discount price I won't visit after a week. — Vaibhav Yamdagni (@vibeinheaven) December 14, 2021

I still prefer Telegram. — Ashraf Shisha (@ShishaAshraf) December 14, 2021

The real Heist is the video quality of 480p for these plans. — Arun Sasidharan (@nightfurywrites) December 14, 2021

Nonmatter What Even #netflixindia cut off Price But my Account user will never Change:😡😡😂😂#Netflix pic.twitter.com/ORi8vhh2Ui — Alindasangma (@alindasangma) December 14, 2021

Whatever be the case, a price drop is a drop. It's just like getting free dhaniya at the grocer's. sOmEtHiNg.