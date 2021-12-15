The winter sun shone brighter and the festive bells were merrier as we heard the news of Netflix's price drop in India. Think of the pooja ki thaali scene from K3G and you get the gist of everyone's happiness. Like 60% price slash. Yeh dukh khatam ho gaya. Finally.
While most of the people celebrated the announcement and behaved all couple-y by saying "I love you Netflix", others put forward their opinion that it's still costlier than its peers, and they'd prefer platforms like Telegram and Torrent for bingeing. Well, same. Many even pointed out that the 480p quality of the picture is the price we will have to pay.
Well, as the aantarik khushi meter crossed all limits, netizens couldn't stop gushing and posting memes about the same. Here are some of the best ones.
Netflix has cut down prices of their subscription services in India.— Garv Malik (@malikgarv) December 15, 2021
Most Indians unaffected as they use accounts of someone else.
Telegram facing significant reduction in traffic.
I like the way Netflix apologised for Sooryavanshi by cutting their prices.— S a m o s a w a l l a h (@samosawallah) December 14, 2021
#Netflix subscription prices now, pic.twitter.com/2JoEsHLy0z— Dohnny Jepp☠️ (@YAharwar) December 14, 2021
My kinda christmas shopping! 😁#NetflixIndia #HappyNewPrices #NetflixandChill #cutltbikefit pic.twitter.com/WIKIAhrarB— bike.fit (@cultbikefit) December 14, 2021
Price hike k zamaane me ye log price cut kar rahe hein 😍🙏 pic.twitter.com/eUpv1N2z4A— Bilal Mulla بلال (@bilalmulla74) December 14, 2021
Indians be like— Ravi (@ravi67ravi) December 15, 2021
😂😂😂 #netflixindia pic.twitter.com/6Xtqit8SCx
#netflixindia #HappyNewPrices— Himanshu Laddha (@daalchawal96) December 15, 2021
Netflix users:- Suna kya?
Telegram users:- pic.twitter.com/XTedlmM7AB
December 14, 2021
Looks like Professor invested his share of Gold in Netflix 😅#MoneyHeistSeason5 #HappyNewPrices— Kapilan Sachchithananthan (@iamkapilan) December 14, 2021
480p - 149rs plan pic.twitter.com/RXmSyO1hnJ— tweetakudu (@tweetakudu) December 14, 2021
That's unity of Indians for you🤣😂— Harsh_HRX (@harshalsable77) December 14, 2021
🙌🏼Ruko thoda aur sabar karo ye log 999 ka yearly plan nikalenge😂#sabarkarorechargenahi#HappyNewPrices
Atleast it's not a gym discount price I won't visit after a week.— Vaibhav Yamdagni (@vibeinheaven) December 14, 2021
I still prefer Telegram.— Ashraf Shisha (@ShishaAshraf) December 14, 2021
The real Heist is the video quality of 480p for these plans.— Arun Sasidharan (@nightfurywrites) December 14, 2021
Watching #Netflix at 144p: #HappyNewPrices#netflixindia pic.twitter.com/nIF5wKVw1O— Andy (@iamandy1987) December 14, 2021
December 14, 2021
IG Influencers: suna kya? Suna Kya?? SUNA KYA???— Jay (@CruciFire) December 14, 2021
Me: #Netflixindia #HappyNewPrices pic.twitter.com/t0EGJCXe89
Nonmatter What Even #netflixindia cut off Price But my Account user will never Change:😡😡😂😂#Netflix pic.twitter.com/ORi8vhh2Ui— Alindasangma (@alindasangma) December 14, 2021
Indians to #netflixindia— Ravi (@ravi67ravi) December 15, 2021
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DncRt9Fs2T
Our Petrol price dropped— Circuit⚕️🇮🇳 (@Hrichie_Rich) December 15, 2021
Thankyou mod ji #netflixindia #Netflix pic.twitter.com/kV8wcp1rSJ
#netflixindia cut the prices— Aamer Syed (@aamersyed111) December 14, 2021
mean while #Telegram pic.twitter.com/AdnJ7KIbry
#netflixindia took kachra seth very seriously...😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f29oBkphDr— Rohan Pandey🌐 (@Rohan_1204) December 14, 2021
#netflixindia #Netflix pic.twitter.com/6UQWQiktZ4— Dr.shivani chauhan (@shivaniichauhan) December 14, 2021
Whatever be the case, a price drop is a drop. It's just like getting free dhaniya at the grocer's. sOmEtHiNg.