Amazon Prime Video's Modern Love: Mumbai is a 6-story anthology that gives the audience a look into several different kinds of love. And apparently the show has ended up starting a trend where netizens are sharing what versions of their cities would look like.

Specifically though, this witty thread of what Modern Love: Bangalore would look like is definitely a chuckle worthy read. The thread started with a post by writer and twitter user Sandhya. She simply asked people what the show would be like in Bangalore, and boy did people rush in with their ideas.

What would modern love Bangalore be? https://t.co/fw0aZwsE6m — Sandhya (@TheRestlessQuil) May 16, 2022

Here are all the super interesting plotlines people came up with. From meeting while sharing a cab ride to coming across each other on Slack groups, Bangloreans have imagined it all.

2nd story:

Bombay girl gets job in eco space. On day 1, stuck @ Silk Board & gets talking to the uber driver, also from Bombay who shares start up idea of selling ragda pattice with AI enabled drone delivery

By the time they reach destination, they've raised funding & are engaged — Bongolorean (@Calvinator_18) May 16, 2022

meet-cute where two techies lock eyes while they're stuck in a traffic jam - this happens a couple more times until one day they end up side by side in said traffic and they get to talking and share their breakfast (one has coffee in thermos and the other has upma in tupperware) https://t.co/SpoWcHaDXf — abhay (@dammitabai) May 16, 2022

And of course live happily ever after only arguing about what the boys mom said about the girls saree onthe wedding day — Guru Ramalingam (@Googliesatlarge) May 16, 2022

Meeting for the first time in Blossoms/Bookworm. Holding hands and walking along MG Road boulevard. Stopping for Masal poori at Airlines, ending the date by splitting a DBC at corner house. True bliss ♥️ https://t.co/XVdC4qhsTf — Vaishnavi Suresh (@vaishnaviisure1) May 17, 2022

two ppl fall in love in Bangalore and decide to move to Chennai together for better quality of life https://t.co/pCPoNpq7F8 — ginger coffee (@iamdatemike) May 16, 2022

Co passengers in flight, returning back to BLR for work. They share a cab to slash prices.



Stealing glances of each other covertly while on phone. And slowly, the words flow. a GOOD conversation ensues.



Lady pays off driver & gives num to guy despite UPI/QR being an option.. — Ganesh, hyped for VIKRAM (@i_nesamani) May 16, 2022

How their relationship will be considered long distance even if they live well within the city limits 😭 — V (@rasamshots) May 16, 2022

Hehehe true! — Sandhya (@TheRestlessQuil) May 16, 2022

Would be women living happy, satisfied single lives because every man here is an insufferable engineer dudebro 💕 — ಪೂರ್ಣಾ ರವಿ | Poorna Ravi (@prism_colours) May 16, 2022

All Bangalore'ians know that it will be a "traffic jam". — Smiling mahaPaapi🍻🤣😀 (@SlightlyMadPeeB) May 16, 2022

Modern Love Bangalore would be a food app. — Sangita (@Sanginamby) May 16, 2022

Filter coffee and masala dosa? — Prarthana Ajith (@Prats80) May 17, 2022

Would include blossoms, cubbon and one dose / idli sambar dip🥰 — ThatsWhatSheSaid (@zeishahamlani) May 16, 2022

Ola uber meet ups — stoic loner (@slayfascism) May 16, 2022

Love the Uber, Ola and Slack references!