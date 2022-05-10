Our obsession with 2000's rom-coms is valid. We all have that one film that we randomly stumble upon while shuffling channels on TV and don't quit until it's over (we also sit through the ads, mind you). Ishq Vishq, starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, is one such film.

However, you wouldn't be as obsessed with the film as this Twitter page called @ishqefillum1 which has mysteriously highlighted the OG main character of Ishq Vishq, who had gone uncelebrated all this while.

Ishq Vishk (2003) is one of the first movies I watched like an obsession. And while it is easy to dismiss it as another cliched college romance, there is a lot more to it. For starters, Damandeep Singh Baggan plays a cliched Sardar character called 'Dimpy'. pic.twitter.com/qwyu0nrlLy — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

Of all the cliched sick kicks you have ever witnessed in Bollywood, Dimpy's character stands out because he expresses his feelings succinctly with only one dialogue!

I know this was a common trope in Bollywood films but this is where it gets interesting. Dimpy has only one line in the entire movie! He talks at multiple points during the movie but always uses the line "Kya baat kar raha hai yaar?" (with small tweaks occasionally) pic.twitter.com/AA23EJcQ4t — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

The way this page has demystified Dimpy's 'nuanced' character is mind-boggling. For real.

In some scenes, other characters also acknowledge Dimpy's line. pic.twitter.com/HKNB9pF9dq — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

Who knew that simply one line Kya baat kar raha hai, could trigger such a wide range of emotions? The palpable degree of rage that's oozing out in this scene can't go unnoticed.

There are also scenes that are so unnecessary that it seems like Ken Ghosh put them intentionally for someone to make a Twitter thread out of it. pic.twitter.com/94BockpWFs — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

If this film isn't the actor's magnum opus, I don't know what is.

Here, Dimpy is standing up for Indian culture by using his six magical words. pic.twitter.com/tyVqCwDtiO — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

No dialogues, yet he has eclipsed all the main characters in the film!

In one scene Dimpy is about to actually speak but in the end, has to suffice with his usual line. pic.twitter.com/0sXrWinwOo — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

Can we talk about how bright his face lights up while saying that in this scene?

Imagine you are going on a trip with your friends and you're really excited about it. Good, now convey it using "Kya baat kar raha hai". Most of us would fail but Dimpy pulls it off. pic.twitter.com/1KH0EZ6NcT — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

And you still heard him!

Even in an argument where you can barely hear him, Dimpy doesn't break character. pic.twitter.com/AiLdrxfDKS — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

Chuckle all you want, but he's the only sensible character you'll find in the film.

When Rajeev is clearly being a dick, it is Dimpy and his magical line that explains the absurdity of his demand. pic.twitter.com/eHKtiEOdi7 — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

The worry that you can hear in this one! All I am asking is a best friend like Dimpy. Is it too much to ask for?

Even after this when Rajeev fakes an injury, only Dimpy is actually concerned about him. How does he show his concern? You guessed it... pic.twitter.com/CCYL4TZy95 — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

I can hear the cracking of his heart in this one, can you?

Dimpy's one true love is Alisha. So when his heart shatters into a million pieces, this is all he can say. pic.twitter.com/nwflbs5CaZ — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

TAKE. MY. MONEY.

But Dimpy also knows that Rajeev is an idiot who would fuck things up sooner or later, so he never gives up. If they ever make a sequel, I hope it's about Dimpy and Alisha. pic.twitter.com/L5aeVqhQ2O — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

If this doesn't get your energy pumping, I don't know what will!

Saving the best for the last, they also gave a song to Dimpy. He dances his heart out with Shahid but what line does he lip-sync to in the song? I think everyone now knows the answer. pic.twitter.com/Ggc0JI0XoK — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

Twitter is caught off guard and is rooting for this eagle-eyed movie buff!

All of us to the admin of this page: Kya baat kar raha hai oyee!