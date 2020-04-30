Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today, aged 67. He was admitted to the H.N. Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last.

He made his debut in the movies as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker, and his first lead role was against Dimple Kapadia in the 1973 with the film Bobby. He last appeared in 102 Not Out.

Over his long and illustrious career, he has gifted Hindi cinema with some truly memorable roles. His loss, just one day after the loss of another brilliant actor, Irrfan Khan, has left people shocked. Many took to Twitter to express their condolences to the family:

Unbelievable that such a warm human being-Rishi Kapoor is no more!Recall all my movies with him Ek Chadar Maili si, Naseeb etc &under my direction,Tell me oh Khuda. Such a lively interaction with him always!My heart goes out to dear Neetu, Ranbir & all his family. God be with thm — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 30, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken. This is an irreparable loss. To the film industry. To the audiences. And to all who were blessed enough to know him personally. Love you Rishi uncle. #RIP — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 30, 2020

Extremely shocking to hear about demise of veteran actor #RishiKapoor Ji. His demise is a huge loss to Bollywood industry.

Deepest condolences to his family. — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP pic.twitter.com/9eyzE0qP38 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 30, 2020

The world is truly depleted with #RishiKapoor ji gone. Deepest condolences to Ranbir and Neetuji, and the whole Kapoor family.@chintskap Sir's 2nd innings was definitive of a new wave in Indian cinema. To lose both @irrfank & him in 2 days feels like a hard kick in the chest. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 30, 2020

#IrrfanKhan and #RishiKapoor - Both battled cancer valiantly..



Cancer and some Cancer treatments can make a person's immunity weak..



It's very unfortunate both succumbed to infections..



Great Actors!



This news adds to the prevalent depression, our society faces now! pic.twitter.com/deDBElH2VJ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 30, 2020

Absolutely shattered and heart broken to wake up to the news of the loss of RishiJi, one of the liveliest persons amongst us. The last time when I met him in NY, he was fighting the battle like a boss, with a smile on his face. This is utterly tragic and incomprehensible. RIP💔 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 30, 2020

Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of the iconic & versatile film actor #RishiKapoor. A National Film Award winner, he acted in more than than 150 films. He endured his illness with dignity and grace. My condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 30, 2020

The untimely demise of veteran actor #Rishikapoor is very saddened. His legacy will always be remembered. Our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/ToNYi5ULoB — NSUI (@nsui) April 30, 2020

Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Hindi film actor, Shri Rishi Kapoor. The talented actor essayed many roles with aplomb & was popular for his romantic films. In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem. pic.twitter.com/vpXvfLO29Q — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2020

This is heart breaking. #RishiKapoor 😔 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 30, 2020

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

Am heart,thoughts and prayers are with Neetuji, Riddhima, Ranbir, the entire kapoor family and loved ones. India lost a bright, shining star. You will live with us forever. #RIP #RishiKapoor ji — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 30, 2020

We lost a legend. Your legacy is and always will be glorious. #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/aIVbqYhAMH — Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 30, 2020

Shocked and saddened by the tragic news of #RishiKapoor sir passing away. Truly a great actor and an inspiration to millions of his fans and admirers.Thank you for being so humble and patient while working with me on my debut film #Daraar. You will be missed. #RIPRishiKapoor — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) April 30, 2020

This is shocking ,,,,, loved everything about him, what a charismatic and charming personality. This year (2020) needs to erased and restart all over again. #RishiKapoor will be missed today and always. #RIPLegend 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#heartbroken 💔 pic.twitter.com/SATX7gyQUN — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) April 30, 2020

I'm at an absolute & total loss for words.Holding this phone in disbelief. Yesterday Irrfan and now .... Gutted , sad , heartbroken .I truly believed you'll come out of this .You will be missed , Sir . RIP . Om Shanti. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 30, 2020

The legendary @chintskap passes away. Another huge loss to the film industry. A versatile & charismatic actor. The world will mourn his loss, my deepest condolences to his family and fans.

The Enigma @chintskap lives on in our memories forever #RishiKapoor #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/Cx0I1dIyEs — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) April 30, 2020

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Heartbreaking to know that #RishiKapoor Ji is no more. Another stalwart of Indian cinema leaves us today. My deepest condolences and strength to the Mr. Kapoor's family. pic.twitter.com/Lhm9faiHew — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 30, 2020

My heart goes out to Neetu ji & the entire family in this tough time!🙏🏻#RIPRishiKapoor #RIPLegend — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 30, 2020

Unbelievable & shocking. Truly saddened by the demise of Rishi Kapoor ji. Lost a friend. Such a jovial spirit and a foodie to the core. Will always cherish wonderful memories with him.

May your soul rest in peace.❤️ #RishiKapoor #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/JGZLmFS6WK — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) April 30, 2020

Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend , A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gBcdrIXvhO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 30, 2020

An actor par excellence and a legend who will live forever in our hearts. Rest in peace #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/DFfF3hy22M — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) April 30, 2020

Saddened to hear about untimely demise of #RishiKapoor, an actor par excellence. He shall be terribly missed. May his soul rest in peace! May God give strength to his family, friends and admirers! — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 30, 2020

From Bobby to Karz to Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai, your movies & some of the dialogues have been such an integral part of my childhood. You made a little hut in Gulmarg an iconic place with one song. Farewell @chintskap & thankyou for the memories. #riprishikapoor — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 30, 2020

What an absolutely heartbreaking news to wake up to. I’m at a loss of words, rest in peace #RishiKapoor ji 💔 pic.twitter.com/fByjBF3xJd — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 30, 2020

Later in his life, Rishi Kapoor managed to stay as politically incorrect, as honest, as entertaining both on-screen & off-screen. Be it his tweets or as Amarjeet Kapoor in Kapoor & Sons. He lived his life to the fullest. RIP. #RishiKapoor — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 30, 2020

This cannot be true! Rishi sir was my favourite man,and favourite co-star ever! I still remember being nervous around him in Shuddh Desi Romance. He would put me at ease and treat me just like a friend! Will never forget every advice,every joke he told.❤️ #RIP #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/dfIi935I0v — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 30, 2020

Sorry to hear about the sad demise of the legendary & charismatic veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor. An iconic star of the Indian cinema has been lost. Heartfelt condolences to his family.#RishiKapoor — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) April 30, 2020

He was my childhood..... 😪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 30, 2020

One blow after another. Rishi ji’s passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through...until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 30, 2020

Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace.



My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MItdmmSnVz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 30, 2020

Unspeakable grief. Another legend passes away! Blessed to have worked briefly with #RishiKapoor sir in ‘Aurangzeb’ -a great actor, he was as engaging a ranconteur! An artist whose craft grew & sustained across generations! #RIP sir!

There cannot will not be another like you! pic.twitter.com/IOCcqWS35p — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 30, 2020

An Icon and a legend, someone who embodied romance and mesmerised millions with innocent charm and aura. You will be missed #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/sRqoe66vgv — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened on hearing about #rishikapoor ji

Yeh khabar sunke bohot dukh ho raha hai. I have such lovely memories of working with him.

Our country has lost a great actor today. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/aVeKX9etkt — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) April 30, 2020

Noo noo rishi ji!!! You were synonymous with life itself!!My legend.. my inspiration.. my most favourite!! You truly lived life ! Will cherish my most precious moments with you.. you were so so kind n warm .apne se.#RishiKapoor .. you in my heart always.bas ya2020. Go away pic.twitter.com/CaAejejF5j — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) April 30, 2020

First, the incredible #irfankhan now one of my most favourite actors #rishikapoor... Saddened and heart broken by this immeasurable loss to our cinema. My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of both these legendary performers. RIP. — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) April 30, 2020

Talking to your parents you realise how Rishi Kapoor was a big part of their childhood growing up in the late 70s & 80s. Everyone from that generation fondly remembers films like Rafoo Chakkar, Sargam, Saagar, Khel Khel mein, Chandini, Kabhi Kabhi and more.. RIP. pic.twitter.com/70vQeS07WK — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 30, 2020

May his soul rest in peace.