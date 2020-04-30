Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today, aged 67. He was admitted to the H.N. Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last. 

He made his debut in the movies as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker, and his first lead role was against Dimple Kapadia in the 1973 with the film Bobby. He last appeared in 102 Not Out. 

Over his long and illustrious career, he has gifted Hindi cinema with some truly memorable roles. His loss, just one day after the loss of another brilliant actor, Irrfan Khan, has left people shocked. Many took to Twitter to express their condolences to the family: 

May his soul rest in peace. 