Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away last night. He was 53. 

Source: HT

KK, who sang numerous iconic songs like Yaaron and Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, began his career by singing for advertisement jingles.

His untimely death sent shockwaves across the industry, and people took to their social media handles to express their condolences:     

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

KK, you are a legend and you will be missed. 