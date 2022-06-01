Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away last night. He was 53.

KK, who sang numerous iconic songs like Yaaron and Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, began his career by singing for advertisement jingles.

His untimely death sent shockwaves across the industry, and people took to their social media handles to express their condolences:

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022

Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, bappi da, sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses.. all of them feel so personal. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 31, 2022

The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2022

Absolutely stunned to hear that KK has passed away 💔 brother you’ve gone too soon .. deepest condolences to the family. This is heartbreaking. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 31, 2022

It’s so so heartbreaking!! A talent with grace & dignity! Pure gem of a person ! Known him for many years!! Will take a lot of time to come to terms with this loss!! Condolences to his family & friends!! #RIPKK SPEECHLESS!! ॐ शान्ति 🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 31, 2022

Can’t sleep

Won’t sleep

All I do is weep

The loss is deep

Cant we reap ?

The voice is for keep. #KK The world will not be the same as we have lost a gem, a legend, an icon. The man with a golden heart and voice. Unbelievable to bid you an untimely farewell 🙏 — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) May 31, 2022

Numb … devastated .. just can’t take this .. KK how could you just go like this .love you buddy …. Rest in peace . ‘ hum rahe ya na rahen yaad aayenge ye pal’ — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 31, 2022

So Shocked to hear of KK’s passing💔What an amazing talent he was. Thank you KK 🙏 for all those iconic songs. You will live in our hearts forever 💔Life is so fragile & cruel. My sincere & heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & well wishers. #Gonetoosoon #shocked #RIPKK pic.twitter.com/6hJHs1lUrp — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 31, 2022

One of the most humble, gentle, pure human being I have met in my life. God’s dear child was sent to spread love in the lives of millions of fans, friends and colleagues. Now God needed him back? So soon?! Cruel!! Cant imagine what his family is going through. pic.twitter.com/AwDqAGnT3E — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 31, 2022

Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true.

The voice of love has gone.

This is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/EiAp12v5s3 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) May 31, 2022

It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal.

RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath.

Prayers & condolences to his family🙏 pic.twitter.com/HOOjgs4tY5 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 31, 2022

A voice and talent like no other.. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk pic.twitter.com/7UcYnx1WDy — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 1, 2022

Heartbreaking news on the sudden passing away of such an incredible talent…. RIP KK…💔 the entertainment world has lost a true artist today….Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SiKQutPJVO — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 31, 2022

Devastated. Just few days back I spoke to #KK asking him to be the voice of #PineCone for a song composed by a debutant music director from Kashmir #JunaidAhmed and he confirmed .

I could hear him sing our song. Was supposed to record after my shoot in Sikkim . NUMB 1/1 pic.twitter.com/vLT3Khxa2D — iamOnir (@IamOnir) May 31, 2022

Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly. Condolences to his family and close ones. #KK🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 1, 2022

I can't believe it.

The evergreen singer KK is no more. 🥲💔

My one of favorite singer. #RIPKK #KK #RIP pic.twitter.com/dpB90Zwmsh — Arghyadip Mandal (@ArghyadipManda2) May 31, 2022

Every important memory of my life has a KK song for a background track. Some memories are forgotten but the song still manages to invoke what I felt at the moment. Its like the end of a generation #KK — Tu Kaun Main Khwamakhwa (@nazmaaman) May 31, 2022

Thank you for your evergreen songs. You will live on forever through your songs#RIPKK #KK #KrishnaKumarKunnath — Manoj Mehra (@ManojMehra2610) June 1, 2022

#KK songs on repeat Mode. #Legend

lost a Singer whose song we grew up..... Thanks for those awesome musical memories. — I.M. ढवळीकर (@iDwatchesyou) June 1, 2022

2010 was the era of #KK. You can pick any of his song and listen it on loop for infinite times. Those songs will never get old. — Upwan (@upwan111) June 1, 2022

We will always remember #KK for some of his biggest hits. RIP. — Ankur Jain (@iamankursjain) June 1, 2022

KK, you are a legend and you will be missed.