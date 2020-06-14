The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has left the industry and his fans shaken up. The actor who was last seen in Chhichhore passed away earlier today. And we will never forget his contributions to the entertainment industry. From his first TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil to his debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che!

His fans and friends from the industry can't wrap their head around the loss of the actor:

Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!! pic.twitter.com/skIhYEQxeO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2020

Cant believe this news ... Can’t believe what’s happening... why did he have to do this ... ??? Shaking and sinking ... — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 14, 2020

मेरे प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत....आख़िर क्यों?....क्यों? 💔 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2020

Absolutely stunned by Sushant’s death..!! This is so so sad. Heart goes out to his family.. their grief must be beyond measure. Deepest condolences. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words. Rest in peace Sushant. You never know what someone is going through... be kind. Condolences to his family and loved ones. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 14, 2020

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss🙏 Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020

This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

What is going on? #SushantSinghRajput No Man No!

Why would you do something soo tragic man. Rip brother.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/GcCzQaOPFG — ANGAD BEDI (@Imangadbedi) June 14, 2020

#SushantSinghRajput too? What is going on? Fuck!!! Strength and condolences to the bereaved. This is horrible, horrible news. :/



Please take care of yourselves and your families, and talk to your friends.



A deeply intense guy. All my conversations with #SushantSinghRajput somehow moved towards the purpose of life. “What are we doing here?” He once asked me. “We’ll get the answer sooner or later,” I had said.

He should have waited for his answer. A brilliant life gone so soon. pic.twitter.com/QQ4IRDGbJ5 — Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) June 14, 2020

Shocked, pained and very very upset at the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. I urge all the members of my community to please reach out to your friends, talk to them and seek help before it’s too late. This is not the way to go.Too too painful for the ones you leave behind. — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) June 14, 2020

Sushant nooo!! that’s the most disturbing news!!! 💔💔💔 so so so sad.. why? Why end such a young and beautiful life that too suicide??!! So so heartbroken.. #sushantsinghrajput — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) June 14, 2020

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/18wUaZdPAr — Hans Raj Hans (@hansrajhansHRH) June 14, 2020

Loss of words !! Shocked !! rest in peace brother #SushantSinghRajput 🙏🏻 — Sunny Singh (@mesunnysingh) June 14, 2020

I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8g1VCY0Kne — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

Shocking! Rest in Peace #SushantSinghRajput.. condolences to his loved ones.. gutted by this news. — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) June 14, 2020

Please stay safe everyone. Just take care of yourself and your mental health at this time. Speak to your loved ones, speak to anyone. Take help. It's the most difficult year of our lifetimes, don't try to fight it alone.



What a loss this is. RIP #SushantSinghRajput — Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) June 14, 2020

Shocking. Really disturbed. Hope you find some peace Sushant. This is so so tragic 🥺 I cannot even begin to imagine what you were going through 💔 — Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) June 14, 2020

Suicide by #SushantSinghRajput is a grave reminder to us that you never know what is a person going through - what is happening in someone's life. We can only see the outer layer of each other. Terrible. — Fahad Shah (@pzfahad) June 14, 2020

This is beyond shocking!! #SushantSinghRajput commits suicide by hanging himself!! I don’t know what to say as I had worked with him!! pic.twitter.com/1ZRN5N07qf — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) June 14, 2020

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput 😢 pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

I must admit to being shaken. #SushantSinghRajput — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2020

At a loss of words. Extremely tragic and upsetting to hear. We will all miss you immensely. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 #SushantSingh #SushantSinghRajput — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 14, 2020

At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 14, 2020

This is just not done buddy ..I can’t believe this ,,this news has left me speechless ..no words ! R.I.P @itsSSR SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT ! #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/3NCbEt3xJm — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) June 14, 2020

This is so unsettling..💔 Can't believe such a happy dancing soul is not among us now. #SushantSinghRajput You rest in peace in your mother's lap my friend 🙏 Heartiest condolences to all his loved ones🙏❤️ 🙌 @itsSSR — Mukti Mohan (@thisIsMukti) June 14, 2020

You can never know what others are going through. Their struggles, their pain, their desires.....

Kindly stop mocking, bullying, and stop imposing your ways on everyone.

Kindly be kind to all.

Gone too soon. Om Shanti. #SushantSinghRajput — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) June 14, 2020

Extremely shocked n deeply saddened to hear about #SushantSinghRajput

Shocked. This is so sad. So young and talented, will pray that u rest in peace brother #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/bWIKrJZAeO — Rannvijay Singha (@rannvijaysingha) June 14, 2020

No!This can’t be! @itsSSR bhai! U did ur 1st interview for ur 1st film with me & from then till now... We could talk about about everything! IL cherish every min with u! IL miss u calling me ‘Sid Bhaaai’ The world will miss u: our gem!#SushantSinghRajput #RIPSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/zBlFhB9c3g — Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) June 14, 2020

Shocked and heartbroken...such a brilliant life, so full of potential, gone way too soon

RIP #SushantSinghRajput 🙏 — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) June 14, 2020

Deeply shocked to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput. I can’t believe! 😞 My heart goes out to his family. ॐ शांति — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) June 14, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the suicide of young talent#SushantSinghRajput ! My heartfelt condolences to family and friends! — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) June 14, 2020

This can’t be true .. absolutely gutted! Hard to understand what is happening right now ..This is so heartbreaking 💔 #sushantsinghrajput — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) June 14, 2020

I’m just stunned 💔💔💔



So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul 🙏 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 14, 2020

He was just 34. And famous. He appeared confident and happy too!



But we seriously don’t know the struggles everyone is going through. We need to connect with each other. Life is too beautiful to commit suicide 🙏🏻 Let’s be strong for each other! #SushantSinghRajput https://t.co/rvQgdM4zqd — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 14, 2020

Sad & shocked.. a life so precious and so young just gone. My prayers and condolences to the berieved family of #SushantSinghRajput why he took such a drastic step, why didnt he reach out, why? many questions answers to which only he wld know. May his soul see the light 🙏😔 — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) June 14, 2020

What one is going through inside, nobody can tell. Shocked to hear the grim news of. #SushantSinghRajput — Ravinder Singh (@_RavinderSingh_) June 14, 2020

Why??!? #SushantSinghRajput — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) June 14, 2020

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

The man who starred Chhichhore - A movie that beautifully dealt with how to battle suicidal thoughts. We just never know what a person is going through. RIP #SushantSinghRajput — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words... Completely heartbroken... Really tragic... At a loss of words... Gone too soon... #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/A68oSAaZlX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 14, 2020

This was best line of Chhichhore and look now what we have.

We will miss you #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/KezEKz1aJW — Abhishek Mishra (@ProudToBePahadi) June 14, 2020

If you or someone you love are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts or just need someone to talk to remember that help is just a phone call away. Encourage them to reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).