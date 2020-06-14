The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has left the industry and his fans shaken up. The actor who was last seen in Chhichhore passed away earlier today. And we will never forget his contributions to the entertainment industry. From his first TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil to his debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che! 

His fans and friends from the industry can't wrap their head around the loss of the actor: 

If you or someone you love are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts or just need someone to talk to remember that help is just a phone call away. Encourage them to reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7). 