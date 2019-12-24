On Friday, Hasan Minhaj took to social media to share a clip captioned - 'CAA + NRC + more this Sunday on Patriot Act'. This led fans to look forward to an episode on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens protests and crisis in India.

However, viewers were left bitterly disappointed when the episode actually turned out to be on Obesity in America. The subject of NRC and CAA was touched upon for only a few minutes by the comedian.

This followed an outrage on Twitter where Indian fans voiced out the lack of footage given to an issue that should be important to a politically aware Indian-origin global celeb.

Bruh the issue is tone-deaf and insensitive commodifying and capitalisation of the pain and the struggle of resident Indians and essentially using what is our harsh reality as clickbait. The entire episode was about obesity with NRC-CAA squeezed in at the end for the sake of it — Roshni Gulati (@roshni_gulati) December 24, 2019

I can fully understand that Hasan Minhaj didn't have the turnaround time to create an entire episode of CAA+NRC+police brutality in India.



What I cannot understand is why he chose to clickbait us like that? — Sharayu Ail (@SharayuAil) December 22, 2019

Indians are disappointed that this isn’t the caa episode, me too. — Rahman Fahd (@rahmanfahd786) December 23, 2019

Why use a clip regarding Kashmir+CAA+NRC to hype up this episode when it was pretty much about Obesity and recapping your show this year. Especially given everything that's been going on India.

Really disappointing. Shamefully so. — Aashna Chowdary (@AashnaChowdary) December 23, 2019

Hasan Minhaj using CAA/NRC as clickbait is peak the desi fuckboi that he is. — Janani(they/them) / FUCK THE BJP (@TheShrinkette) December 23, 2019

I legit waited for Hasan Minhaj to release one separate episode on CAA/NRC while the Obesity episode was laughing at me in the New section all along pic.twitter.com/ZdqR4nmBbO — Aishwary Upadhyay (@AishwaryUp) December 22, 2019

So @hasanminhaj cheated everyone deceiving them into believing he was doing an episode on CAA NRC. It was barely 3 seconds in passing. Ugh. lol.



Everyone plays with the Indian audience because of the numbers. At the end no one cares. — Sarfaraz Sheikh (@BabaGlocal) December 23, 2019

@hasanminhaj if this is the CAA episode you promised us, you're a shame — Varnika (@Warnike1200) December 23, 2019

hold up so @hasanminhaj really used CAA/NRC as clickbait and gave the issue less than two minutes in an episode on obesity in America and.... we're letting him? — burnout baby (@vanillacheetos) December 22, 2019

Guess who got click baited by @hasanminhaj !!! Literally nothing about CAA in the whole episode, we expected better from this guy at least. What a scam smh https://t.co/43VxjZksrG — Zaynah Khan (@YusufzaiZaynah) December 22, 2019

The comedian Hasan is yet to respond to this viral opinion on Twitter.