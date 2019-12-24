On Friday, Hasan Minhaj took to social media to share a clip captioned - 'CAA + NRC + more this Sunday on Patriot Act'. This led fans to look forward to an episode on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens protests and crisis in India.

However, viewers were left bitterly disappointed when the episode actually turned out to be on Obesity in America. The subject of NRC and CAA was touched upon for only a few minutes by the comedian. 

This followed an outrage on Twitter where Indian fans voiced out the lack of footage given to an issue that should be important to a politically aware Indian-origin global celeb.

The comedian Hasan is yet to respond to this viral opinion on Twitter. 