Those of us who are 90s babies, are finally stepping into adulthood (or maybe we’ve been here for much longer, and are only coming to terms with it now). And boy oh boy, adulting is undoubtedly, one of the strangest and most uncomfortable experiences of human existence! Which is why we think this Twitter page that explains adulting in hilarious ways is worth sharing with everyone.

Because, maybe laughing about it will get us all through?

The account @adultproblem shares some of the most laughable and relatable content related to adulting; like the ever-growing quest for more sleep, and staying in on Friday nights more than we did in our early 20s.

Here are the epic tweets the page has posted about the topic, take a look for yourself.

You know you’re getting old when you feel hungover from just going to sleep an hour later than normal — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) May 7, 2020 Credit: Twitter

Why is it that I only have enough energy to do adulting between the hours of 11pm and 2am? — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) December 7, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Somebody please tell me why 50% of my life is spent folding laundry — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) December 3, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Really wish adulthood came with a YouTube tutorial video — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) May 6, 2020 Credit: Twitter

As an adult you can literally do whatever you want, but most of the time you just want to go home — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) May 3, 2020 Credit: Twitter

Being afraid to check your bank account is the adult version of being afraid to check your grades — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) December 1, 2022 Credit: Twitter

RIP to all the "we should get lunch soon"s that never happened — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) December 4, 2022 Credit: Twitter

I regret every nap I passed up as a child — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) December 1, 2022 Credit: Twitter

I would be a morning person if mornings happened at 1pm — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) December 2, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Get me in my sweat pants ASAP pic.twitter.com/4DOE20SmRX — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) December 5, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Nothing is better than getting out of work and it being completely dark outside. pic.twitter.com/7VEX5q5MaV — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) December 1, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Becoming a real adult means not having to call your mom when you’re filling out forms at the doctors office — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) April 30, 2020 Credit: Twitter

“Sorry I have to get home to my dog” is the adult equivalent of “my mom said no” — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) April 29, 2020 Credit: Twitter

Aging be like:



18 to 21 years – woo!

21 to 24 years – wait slow down

25 to older years – please make it stop — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) April 28, 2020 Credit: Twitter

Adulthood is when sleeping in means waking up at 8am instead of 7am — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) April 25, 2020 Credit: Twitter

Punishments for kids are like rewards for adults:



“I will turn this car around and not go anywhere.”

“Go to your room and don’t talk to anybody.”

“Go to bed early.”



Yes please that would be great — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) April 24, 2020 Credit: Twitter

My morning routine includes 20 minutes of sitting in my bed thinking about how tired I am — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) April 23, 2020 Credit: Twitter

Becoming an adult means understanding and connecting more with Squidward rather than Spongebob — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) April 21, 2020 Credit: Twitter

adulthood is realizing no one really cares about your problems and the show must go on — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) April 3, 2020 Credit: Twitter

I may be an adult, but when I have to make an important phone call I still secretly hope no one answers — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) March 28, 2020 Credit: Twitter

Eating lunch alone as a kid is like torture, getting to eat lunch alone as an adult is a nice treat — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) March 19, 2020 Credit: Twitter

“I like to be invited to things just so I can say no” – Adults — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) February 23, 2020 Credit: Twitter

Welcome to Adulthood: where the taxes are too high and your degree doesn’t matter — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) February 15, 2020 Credit: Twitter

Can I get a Black Friday deal on my rent — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) November 27, 2019 Credit: Twitter

‘Kids these days’ I say as I prepare to binge watch 90s and 2000s Disney movies on Disney Plus — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) November 12, 2019 Credit: Twitter

Being an adult means choosing to stay home and relax on a Friday night — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) November 8, 2019 Credit: Twitter

Over time you realize that adults aren’t as smart as you thought they were growing up — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) November 7, 2019 Credit: Twitter

Me: I want to travel



bank account: Where? To work? — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) November 6, 2019 Credit: Twitter

I

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

need you to stop talking to me until I’ve had my coffee — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) January 28, 2019 Credit: Twitter

*wakes up feeling awful in the morning*



“Am I sick? Hungover? Did I toss and turn all night?”



“Nope…. I’m just old now” — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) January 18, 2019 Credit: Twitter

Me as a kid: “I can’t wait until I’m an adult and can do whatever I want”



Me now: pic.twitter.com/UjX7TyMjRX — Modern Adult (@adultproblem) September 20, 2018 Credit: Twitter

Well, at least we can read all these tweets to feel slightly better about it.