Those of us who are 90s babies, are finally stepping into adulthood (or maybe we’ve been here for much longer, and are only coming to terms with it now). And boy oh boy, adulting is undoubtedly, one of the strangest and most uncomfortable experiences of human existence! Which is why we think this Twitter page that explains adulting in hilarious ways is worth sharing with everyone.
Because, maybe laughing about it will get us all through?
The account @adultproblem shares some of the most laughable and relatable content related to adulting; like the ever-growing quest for more sleep, and staying in on Friday nights more than we did in our early 20s.
Here are the epic tweets the page has posted about the topic, take a look for yourself.
Well, at least we can read all these tweets to feel slightly better about it.