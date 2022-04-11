Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said last week that Elon Musk, who is the largest shareholder of the social media platform, would join the company's board of directors. The decision came after the Tesla CEO's outcry over modifications to Twitter.

In the week since then, Parag Agrawal has stated that Musk does not want to be a member of Twitter's board of directors, but will continue to play a key role in the company's development.

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

Netizens were taken aback by the revelation, and many began to speculate on the reasons behind Musk's withdrawal.

Parag bhai (after knowing Elon's decision): pic.twitter.com/YQ7IfR98Vp — Smit Bhut 🇭🇳 (@SmitNBhut) April 11, 2022

Breaking: Twitter will not be renamed to Titter https://t.co/4MA4b7zdI9 — Jacquelyn Melinek (@jacqmelinek) April 11, 2022

I guess recent polls didn't help Elon's board candidacy https://t.co/LwnPt76sPv — Uncle Rockstar (@r0ckstardev) April 11, 2022

Why do I get the feeling this is the first Elon is learning of 'his' decision not to join the Twitter board? https://t.co/3NNGkZh4jD — techAU (@techAU) April 11, 2022

so basically he refused to join the board so that he could continue to talk shit about twitter without get sued lol pic.twitter.com/yscZn9e5Ry — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) April 11, 2022

Elon Musk doesn't want to act in Twitter's best interest. That much is clear. — Ryan (@VoteBlue1031) April 11, 2022

Elon wanted to take over Twitter and play alone. — Vincent Blain 🍁 (@Vincent___Blain) April 11, 2022

He made his extra billions. He’s out. — Chanandler Bong 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻 (@_ChanandlerB_) April 11, 2022

Recently, Musk proposed a number of changes to the platform in a series of tweets. One of them was the edit button, which the company promised will be available to everyone in the near future.

Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

The tweets were posted after Elon Musk became the company's largest stakeholder by acquiring a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter last week.