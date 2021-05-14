For months and months all of us have been waiting with bated breaths for that Friends reunion everyone had been talking about. Sure, there were a lot of false alarms and a lot of disappointments, but finally we have a date and it seems unreal.

Yes, an official date for Friends reunion has finally been disclosed (i.e. 27th May) and we are losing our minds.

The One Where We Get to See Our Favorites Back Together Again. The #FriendsReunion is coming on May 27 only on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/HDIFOEXcxu — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) May 13, 2021

But it's not just us, even Twitter can't keep it together after the date was announced and we totally get it.

#FriendsReunion Wow!! Cant Wait !! 27th May, Come Soon!! Literally got goosebumps watching this teaser. pic.twitter.com/EvN45S2nhr — BAADSHAH (@BaadshahMarwari) May 14, 2021

First I finally learn about the release of the Friends reunion, then I learn that BTS are gonna be guests in it, I love them all so much I can’t believe this is happening, I’m crying rn, I can't wait ❤️💜#FriendsReunion #BTS pic.twitter.com/a6jXkm3Nzx — Hinageshi (@namionawave) May 13, 2021

OMFG #FriendsReunion teaser ♥️♥️♥️ just the background music and the faded glimpse of the 6 of them has me teary !!!! pic.twitter.com/KvfafbdD5p — Ankita (@_downandirty_) May 13, 2021

Me looking at the producers trying to find out why Paul Rudd isn’t going to make an appearance #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/J3uMC2cRwu — Stephanie Green (@stephm_green) May 13, 2021

this meme has finally come into full circle. #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/i16nL7L3Ey — nicole (@anistonily) May 13, 2021

Can't wait to see you princess Consuela bananahammock 🥺#FriendsReunion 💕 pic.twitter.com/mVQ0lyIDw4 — Gunjann Jangid (@GunjannJangid) May 14, 2021

Oh my god( in Janice's voice )

Could I be more happy 🥺😍#FriendsReunion #Friends https://t.co/yKYuCmUJ74 — Apoorv Sharma 🍃🐾 (@Apoorv2407) May 14, 2021

I've been up all night. I had plans to sleep early and wake up early and all that unnecessary stuff but then a bit past 10, a date was put next to #FriendsReunion and my heartbeat's been beating many millions of Oh My God ever since. pic.twitter.com/k76LgzsteG — On the way to Mars 🚀 || Shaurya stan acc (@TheRetr07) May 14, 2021

My face literally turned warm and red when I saw this! So excited!! my favs plus BTS!! 💜💜💜😭😭😭(internally screaming) #friendsreunion GAAAAAHHHHHHHHH https://t.co/1pQeaBo83l — Dannika Ocampo (@ocampodannika) May 14, 2021

HBO Max announces #FriendsReunion release date.



F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans be like : pic.twitter.com/PD2mm9nkQ3 — Riha (@noone__caresduh) May 13, 2021

Even though the reunion will be aired on HBO Max, a true fan can still find a way to watch it. *wink wink*