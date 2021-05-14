For months and months all of us have been waiting with bated breaths for that Friends reunion everyone had been talking about. Sure, there were a lot of false alarms and a lot of disappointments, but finally we have a date and it seems unreal.     

via GIPHY

Yes, an official date for Friends reunion has finally been disclosed (i.e. 27th May) and we are losing our minds. 

But it's not just us, even Twitter can't keep it together after the date was announced and we totally get it. 

Even though the reunion will be aired on HBO Max, a true fan can still find a way to watch it. *wink wink*