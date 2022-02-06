Lata Mangeshkar, fondly considered the nation's nightingale, passed away today at the age of 92. She was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19, where, after 28 days, she suffered from multi-organ failure. 

Source: India Today

A Bharat Ratna recipient, Lata Mangeshkar was a true doyenne in the field of music, and her death has left an incomparable void in not just the industry, but the entire nation. People from all walks of filed took to Twitter to mourn her loss, including PM Modi, President Kovind, and many others: 

As per reports, her mortal remains will be taken to Shivaji Park in the Dadar area for a final glimpse, post which, her last rites will be performed on Sunday at 6 pm. According to reports by ANI, a state funeral will also be accorded to her. Additionally, a two-day mourning period will be observed in her memory.

Not just a legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar was a national icon, whose voice comforted generations. For over 70 years, her songs bridged the arbitrary barriers that divide our society,  offering solace to an entire nation. Her loss is truly unparalleled. 

May she rest in peace. 