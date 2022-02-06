Lata Mangeshkar, fondly considered the nation's nightingale, passed away today at the age of 92. She was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19, where, after 28 days, she suffered from multi-organ failure.

A Bharat Ratna recipient, Lata Mangeshkar was a true doyenne in the field of music, and her death has left an incomparable void in not just the industry, but the entire nation. People from all walks of filed took to Twitter to mourn her loss, including PM Modi, President Kovind, and many others:

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable. pic.twitter.com/rUNQq1RnAp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022

I am extremely saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer. India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India & across the globe with her mellifluous & sublime voice for many decades. pic.twitter.com/C9m3PfexyP — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 6, 2022

The nightingale moves on. The heavens are blessed. There will never be another Lataji.

Om Shanti. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 6, 2022

In grief. In agony. One of the greatest Indians has left us. Thank you for the songs, the memories, the pride we felt because of you. #LataMangeshkar — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 6, 2022

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022

Today, a legend has passed away and the world grieves.



Lata Mangeshkar is no more. Tragic.



She will live in our hearts for ever. pic.twitter.com/RPiwK82qbg — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) February 6, 2022

Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.

Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.



My condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Oi6Wb2134M — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2022

One of the greatest Indians and most compassionate and loving souls, and the finest voice, @mangeshkarlata didi, departed for her heavenly abode this morning.

Suddenly the world of music is devoid of its most beautiful personification.

Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 6, 2022

The Nightingale of India ,a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti 🙏#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/O6gWb27x3s — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022

An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2022

‘स्वर कोकिला’ लता मंगेशकर जी के निधन से भारत की आवाज़ खो गई है। लताजी ने आजीवन स्वर और सुर की साधना की। उनके गाये हुए गीतों को भारत की कई पीढ़ियों को सुना और गुनगुनाया है। उनका निधन देश की कला और संस्कृति जगत की बहुत बड़ी क्षति है।उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 6, 2022

So this is what it feels like to lose a part of a nations source of collective pride and joy. It hurts and leaves an indelible void. Sad sad day. RIP Lata ji. 💔 pic.twitter.com/QC6SX6f4Ow — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 6, 2022

This is sad devastating news. We have lost our nightingale. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar 😔🙏 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 6, 2022

Legends live for eternity! No one will ever be like her! #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/qk5eFX5qcf — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 6, 2022

“Lata Mangeshkar 1929-2022”

She will live forever in our minds & hearts. Go in peace dear lady 🙏 #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/mBzfYRQ7VT — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) February 6, 2022

The Nightingale of India who made us to feel every emotions in the words of her song with her voice is no more. Deeply saddened by the demise of #LataMangeshkar Ji 🕉️Om Shanti🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BoKo0vuY7d — Sangeeta Singh (@Sangeeta4Singh) February 6, 2022

The end of an era as the nightingale falls silent.

Rest In Peace. 💐#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/F8LtGm93Z7 — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) February 6, 2022

There will be always only one Nightingale of India #LataMangeshkar ! Rest in Peace Lata Ji. pic.twitter.com/TDPescIdNw — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) February 6, 2022

#LataMangeshkar

You are immortal Lataji. You will live forever in heart of people of India 🇮🇳 ❤

Legends never die they just move on....🙏 pic.twitter.com/1Wywf51wYn — DEEPAK GUPTA (@thinking_dee) February 6, 2022

She sang nearly 50,000 songs (Guinness counted over 25,000 back in 1974).

In over 20 languages.

Across more than 70 years.

The person is gone, but the Voice of India lives on through that unbelievable body of work.

Om Shanti. #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/hZnkvpm3Py — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) February 6, 2022

Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more.Heartbroken💔 The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 6, 2022

“𝘚𝘩𝘢𝘢𝘺𝘢𝘥 𝘱𝘩𝘪𝘳 𝘪𝘴𝘴 𝘫𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘮 𝘮𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘢𝘲𝘢𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘰 𝘯𝘢 𝘩𝘰...”



The legend will stay with us through her legacy 💐🙏#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/T1AHNjSBHT — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 6, 2022

Deepest condolences on the passing of #LataMangeshkar Her legendary voice will continue to inspire.🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 6, 2022

My earliest memories of music are of my father playing songs from movies like Aandhi, Sargam, Noori & Guide. These soundtracks have never dropped off my list of favourites.Along the way I added movies like Karz, Kabhi Kabhi, & Asha. There will never be another #LataMangeshkar RIP — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 6, 2022

Pained to receive news of Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar didi's demise. Her voice and melodies will remain immortal. Condolences to her family, friends and millions of fans all over the world.

ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/SwSkZmuwqO — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 6, 2022

Deeply saddened by the news of @mangeshkarlata Ji’s passing away. She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come.May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. #NightingaleofIndia #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/svW9iZsQb4 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 6, 2022

Lost a legend today… Many generations will always remember you like this, #LataMangeshkar ji🙏 A big loss to the entire nation.



Om Shanti. May you Rest in Peace 🙏💐

.

.

.#NightingaleOfIndia #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/CSwcVHhPjn — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) February 6, 2022

Not only music industry but India has lost it's soul today. This is truly a tragic news that the queen of melodies and Bharat Ratna has left us. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Om Shanti🙏 #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/WeEZgOUnQ5 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 6, 2022

As per reports, her mortal remains will be taken to Shivaji Park in the Dadar area for a final glimpse, post which, her last rites will be performed on Sunday at 6 pm. According to reports by ANI, a state funeral will also be accorded to her. Additionally, a two-day mourning period will be observed in her memory.

Two days of state mourning will be observed today and tomorrow during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar. State honours to be accorded to her: Government of India — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Not just a legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar was a national icon, whose voice comforted generations. For over 70 years, her songs bridged the arbitrary barriers that divide our society, offering solace to an entire nation. Her loss is truly unparalleled.

May she rest in peace.