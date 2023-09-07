It is needless to mention that Jawan is the most awaited movie from the past several months. The film has been teasing the audience with its short but intriguing glimpses and with its release, the whole country has come together as if to celebrate a festival.

The movie revolves around a former soldier turned mastermind who leads a team to plan several heists. Later, he embarks on a mission to fight a dangerous arms dealer.

Here are some tweets to read before booking the tickets for the movie:

By far the best movie in last 5 years. #Jawan pic.twitter.com/2H3k8x6z43 — krish. (@krxshsays) September 7, 2023

BLOCKBUSTER FIRST HALF – COMMERCIAL FILMMAKING AT ITS PEAK!!!!! SHAH RUKH KHAN LIKE NEVER EVER BEFORE!! #Jawan — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) September 7, 2023

So far, #Jawan so far zero bredom. Jawan capturing full attention. Even though sleepless – feel fresh as ever. Didn’t know @iamsrk could be this awesome! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JUTXZy6uPL — Hudda.eth (@ImHudda) September 7, 2023

#JawanReview : Movie of the Year!



This is what happens when the brilliance of South meets the stardom of North. Atlee and SRK have managed to pull off one of the best action movies this country has produced.



Right wingers should go underground for a few days, they wont be… pic.twitter.com/dIPnmgCf3u — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) September 7, 2023

#Jawan WORKS well as a star driven commercial action entertainer! #SRK especially shining in the different avatars!



The rushed Atlee screenplay detailing it’s social messaging however is shaky, sometimes forced.



Entertaining nonetheless! I must say tho, BAAP TOH BAAP HAI 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aleHV2EBkJ — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) September 7, 2023

Crowds going crazy in movie halls



Verdict is out#Jawan is a blockbuster !! pic.twitter.com/TseIdSmn0O — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) September 7, 2023

Done with the show, decent story in Atlee style of social issues. SRK King Khan performance. Thunderous action sequ, Nayan visualization. Vijay looks in a fab role. Some comedy worked. ROCKSTAR Anirudh song, esp BGM terrific.

2023 is Baadshah Year, Overall HIT movie 3.0/5 #jawan — Peter (@urstrulyPeter) September 7, 2023

Those who haven't seen the film yet, Trust me you guys are going to witness Megastar #ShahRukhKhan's best ENTRY SCENE ever and not just one but THREE ENTRY SEQUENCES 🥵🔥#JawanReview



We all were right when we said "#Pathaan toh sirf ek jhaanki hai, asli MONSTER #Jawan abhi baaki… pic.twitter.com/0OdqkD7Uht — p. (@iTheExcalibur_) September 7, 2023

It's Time To give the Love Back Mamee ! Thalapathy Vijay fans giving the love 🫶 Back to Atlee ( for what he does for us – Theri – Mersal & Bigil ) by giving their full support to #Jawan 's 🏆 in South 🔥@Atlee_dir !!#ShahRukhKhan #Atlee #JawanReviewpic.twitter.com/wl2BxijZCZ — Roвιɴ Roвerт (@PeaceBrwVJ) September 7, 2023

#Jawan will set the box-office on FIRE! #SRK’s style, swag, looks and dialogue delivery are terrific. Excellent and Heart-thumping BGM! A theatrical experience not to be missed. #JawanInCinemas #JawanReview — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) September 7, 2023

I just saw the film of the century!!#Jawan 🙌🧿♥️



All I want to say at this point is You’re all in for an Incredibly Supremely Immensely successful Cinematic Euphoric viewing experience!!!! And @iamsrk has knocked it out of the PARK. In fact the Park is a Dot!



JUST Watch 🤞🧿😇 — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) September 6, 2023

THE SRK ENTRY 🔥🔥



You thought Sid Anand packaged him in a massy avatar, especially his intro



NAH! ATLEE cooked something different! #JAWAN — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) September 7, 2023

Too good second half. Pre climax SRK viswaroopam explaining the Power of VOTE. Blockbuster written all over. The best work from Atlee, used SRK's stardom so well 👌👌South Indian directors rule on Indian Film Industry continues 😎😎#Jawan pic.twitter.com/Dqr7l8Y8um — Pk3Vk – GnanaVarsha (@DigitallyGV) September 7, 2023

#Jawan first half – Pure Sambhavam by @Atlee_dir 🔥🔥🔥. Shows @iamsrk in a never -seen-before mass avatar. Intro elevation, interval mass twist and emotional undercurrent throughout highlighting the defects of the system! Grand, mass, and emotional. #Nayanthara looks super… — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) September 7, 2023

Have you ever seen any old age people dancing on a song in theater?

Now watch this, That's SRK mass movie for you. 🔥💥😭😭

Unreal madness for #Jawanpic.twitter.com/w0IEfs4rwN — 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐘𝐚𝐠𝐚 (@yagaa__) September 7, 2023

Each and every scene 🙏🏻❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Masssy 🔥



All Time BLOCK BUSTER 💥💥💥#Jawan — Daya Arjun (@DayaArjun2) September 7, 2023

https://twitter.com/katyxkohli17/status/1699641050825167357

#Jawan is a tsunami. #Jawan is a blockbuster that had been waiting to be unleashed. An actioner coupled with a rollercoaster of emotions. @iamsrk, who said the younger generation has taken over. Till you are working, nobody I repeat nobody can take over the SRK mania.… pic.twitter.com/egmMvuTVZ8 — Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) September 7, 2023

First Half review of #Jawan

From today onwards Atlee Anna is my GOD !! @Atlee_dir Anna what MADNESS have u made 😭🔥



The way Atlee has presented #ShahRukhKhan, every SRKian will get emotional by the pre interval scene which is the BEST PART the entire first half 😭❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



There… — 🔥 (@iWorshipSRK) September 7, 2023

Really, #Jawan is a brilliant movie.



Enjoyed the effective mix of music, acting and dialogues.



Best wishes for #SRK#ShahRuhKhan #JawanReview — Political Zindagi (@PoliticalZindgi) September 7, 2023

It's interval whtt a bonafide block buster KING ATTLE U R DEMON 👿 #jawan — Akshat 👉SRK🖤 (@JainIamakshat) September 7, 2023

#Jawan is an Emotional roller coaster. Social Issues raised. This movie will surely make you cry. it's a Double Dhamaka of SRK. Nayanthara, Deepika, Vijay S, rest all are Fabulous Movie. @Atlee_dir sir Welcome to #Bollywood.

& @iamsrk welcome to #Tollywood — Faisal Sayed (@FaisalS71563955) September 7, 2023

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Epic doesn’t even begin to describe #Jawan! A must-watch blockbuster that showcases the brilliance of SRK.



#JawanInCinemas #JawanReview — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) September 7, 2023

SRK is gonna literally burn down the Box office! All set for new records! #Jawan — Movies🎬Love💔 (@MovieLove999) September 7, 2023

Atlee Anna, you're fantastic. Always believed in him and he delivered an epic action, masala, revenge saga. He's going to go places. Hopefully yet another collaboration with SRK. #Jawan #Atlee — A (@Agd_1) September 7, 2023

https://twitter.com/superking1816/status/1699656294465175782

#Jawan Interval – full on MASSYYY…

BGM, Action and Cigar look of #SRK ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 — Ayarn… (@ayarn_modi) September 7, 2023

Frankly speaking till yesterday, I was feeling like, it will be a normal story line like pathan but after watching I can definitely say it's beyond my imagination a must watch that too in a theatre #JawanReview



Still not able to get over goosebumps and crazy scenes #Jawan 🔥 — The Prediction Baba (@PitchPioneer) September 7, 2023

Just finished what movie #jawan one word mass 🔥🔥🔥

Just go and watch ..@VijaySethuOffl stole the whole show 👏 @iamsrk what a acting ♥️♥️♥️fully emotional . pic.twitter.com/H8CMwD9Dol — Shahid khan (@iamshahidkhan42) September 7, 2023

