It is needless to mention that Jawan is the most awaited movie from the past several months. The film has been teasing the audience with its short but intriguing glimpses and with its release, the whole country has come together as if to celebrate a festival.

Credits: YouTube

The movie revolves around a former soldier turned mastermind who leads a team to plan several heists. Later, he embarks on a mission to fight a dangerous arms dealer.

Credits: YouTube

Here are some tweets to read before booking the tickets for the movie:

https://twitter.com/katyxkohli17/status/1699641050825167357
https://twitter.com/superking1816/status/1699656294465175782

This movie seems like a rollercoaster ride of drama and emotions. BRB, we are booking our tickets!