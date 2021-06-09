Warning: Spoilers!





Here's how the internet reacted to the first episode.

#Loki SPOILERS

oh man THIS SCENE right here. i didn't expect to cry ON THE FIRST EPISODE pic.twitter.com/UeOVdpIGiF — sez | SUPPORT 📌 (@sezsvision) June 9, 2021

#Loki Spoilers

WandaVision and Loki parallels: pic.twitter.com/NCEwOj6niG — kat ᗢ harkNESs || Loki Era ४💚 (@scarlet_witchxx) June 9, 2021

#Loki

The NERVE they had to let loki watch his true timeline memories pic.twitter.com/RjGEAFiodF — ♈︎ (@noncc11) June 9, 2021

#LOKI SPOILERS



imagine going through all that trouble all that pain just to be someone else’s character development or sumn i hate the avengers actually jk pic.twitter.com/U6wVhCD4pn — yves ४ LOKI DAY (@WATSONH0LMES) June 9, 2021

// #loki spoilers



my first thought when this scene came on pic.twitter.com/rBd6pv3K18 — jules ᵕ̈ | loki day! (@L0KISMISCHIEF) June 9, 2021

The first episode offinally came out today, and damn it felt good. The multiple holes thatandleft in our hearts have finally been plugged. As far as first episodes go, this was a banger - Tom Hiddleston was in full form, Owen Wilson reminded us why he's a comedy great, and there was even time for some more tender moments.

And the excruciating wait for episode 2 begins!