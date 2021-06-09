Warning: Spoilers!

The first episode of Loki finally came out today, and damn it felt good. The multiple holes that WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier left in our hearts have finally been plugged. As far as first episodes go, this was a banger - Tom Hiddleston was in full form, Owen Wilson reminded us why he's a comedy great, and there was even time for some more tender moments. 

Here's how the internet reacted to the first episode.

And the excruciating wait for episode 2 begins! 