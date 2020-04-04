As the fourth part of Money Heist has officially arrived on Netflix, it is giving us some major chills. Twitter has collectively lost its shit over the brilliance of this Spanish drama:
Tokyo bringing Professor back to his senses has been the best thing she ever did. 😭😭❤️#LaCasaDePapel4#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/J2esiesT1a— Naman Gupta (@andthenhetweets) April 3, 2020
When you finished the whole season 4 #MoneyHeist— 𝗥𝗼𝗵𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵 (@Mr_Chartist) April 3, 2020
me waiting for season 5 : pic.twitter.com/8s48SWcKMt
Tokyo being useful for once 😂😂😂😂 chz#MoneyHeist #LaCasaDePapel4 #BellaCiao pic.twitter.com/ZNGhmVGIHy— Cate (@catelynxxi) April 3, 2020
If you can stay as calm and collected in every situation like Berlin, you will win in life. #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/naosbX3vpc— Luenic Luke (@luenic) April 2, 2020
One minute into #MoneyHeist4... And I just realized my hate for this guy is alive and kicking... pic.twitter.com/n8y5dxAboo— Lord Mutai (@ItsMutai) April 3, 2020
heart breaking scene for #MoneyHeist #LaCasaDePapel4— jaye (@tellemjhuds) April 3, 2020
I need season 5 now😭🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/tJ7QuCldXd
just finished episode 6 and all I can say is WHAT THE FUCK WAS THAT #LaCasaDePapel4 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/P6fzpW6omX— martha ♡ ´･ᴗ･` ♡ (@radiantful) April 3, 2020
Am i the only one who hate Tokyo and Rio #MoneyHeist— Satya Prince (@satyaADEG) March 29, 2020
Quarantine Day 11 realisation:— pratikbedia (@pratikbedia) March 28, 2020
The Professor always worked from home!#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/cPrpg5NlJ4
Bitch you better hide in the tent forever because Nairobi is alive!— Chiadi Nelson♔ #MoneyHeist4 (@ChiadiNelson) April 2, 2020
Bella Ciao! 🙏😋
#MoneyHeist4 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/2ivwVskLjA
i really find tokyo annoying, or is it just me? 🙋🏻♂️🙅🏻♂️ #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/R15OyBaKhK— Felix 🧜🏻♂️ (@greggystrong) March 28, 2020
This scene broke my heart 💔— Raza Abdullah (@RaXaAbdullah) April 4, 2020
Nairobi 😭😭
#moneyheist4 #LaCasaDePapel pic.twitter.com/aNbpiGYCNQ
Retweet if you can't wait to hear denvers sarcastic laugh 😂😂😂😂 #MoneyHeist4#LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/ScfAYqh8zG— Moeed (@Moeed_says_) April 3, 2020
‘Pain is like a loan. No matter what you do you can never pay back its debt.’— Naman Gupta (@andthenhetweets) April 3, 2020
ONLY REVENGE!
SEASON 5 IS FOR NAIROBI, THE FUCKING BOSS! 😭❤️#LacaseDePapel4#MoneyHeist4 pic.twitter.com/y7zLf8elMH
Me, after spending 8 hours watching #LaCasaDePapel4 #MoneyHeist4 and now have to wait again for part 5: pic.twitter.com/OqtEZ3Psnt— Mihir Bhagwati (@iMihirBhagwati) April 3, 2020
Appreciation tweet for merseille 💖 u deserve a bunch of credit for all you've done bruhh 🙌 #LaCasaDePapel4 #MoneyHeist4 pic.twitter.com/avJHBG54MV— zyla. (@jlnzylrms1) April 3, 2020
The team lost its greatest and bravest defender. The glue that hold the team together. #MoneyHeist4— Yusuf (@yusufsiddiqi537) April 3, 2020
For NAIROBI . 💪💪💪🙌🙌🙌👏👏 pic.twitter.com/meIGRfaCd1
Me rn waiting for #moneyheist S4 to hate arturito again. pic.twitter.com/cTC4CV23E5— jezz🦋 (@jezzaaDags) March 29, 2020
For Nairobi. ❤️#MoneyHeist4 #LaCasaDePapel pic.twitter.com/JBYku7RNRX— Money Heist (@moneyheistx) April 3, 2020
#Moneyheistseason4 is worth the hype. Last 3 episodes are just lit🔥. Ending gives you anxiety for sure. #Professor and #tokyo steals the show once again. pic.twitter.com/h21a2gRWiu— Vijay IKE (@VijayMaruthi3) April 3, 2020
me after finishing #MoneyHeist4 in one sitting and now i have to wait for season 5 pic.twitter.com/0vB0sSMqlz— bella ciao (@jcuatronax) April 3, 2020
