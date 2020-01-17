The Jonas Brothers' won our hearts last year with the music video of Sucker and now they're back with What A Man Gotta Do. This video features all the brothers and their talented gorgeous wives - Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle. But don't take just our word for how absolutely adorable their new song is, because Twitter has a lot to say as well.

@jonasbrothers please never stop having your wives in your music videos with you ❤️😭 it wouldn’t be the same without them in some. Love all of you guys ! #WhatAManGottaDo — Jenicarenee 💅🏻 (@Jenicarenee1) January 17, 2020

Jonas Brothers saved 2019 and now they’re coming for 2020 #WhatAManGottaDo — Culture Queen (@cultureroyalty) January 17, 2020

Nick Jonas not wearing pants in #WhatAManGottaDo for more than half the video is the best thing to grace the internet in a long time — ｓｔａｃｅｙ (@sweetcheeks0x3) January 17, 2020

Nick looking at his wife in awe! I love this 😍 #WhatAManGottaDo | Sucker pic.twitter.com/kCwUUo0JbQ — 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚌𝚢 (@StacySuperDuper) January 17, 2020

Okay. I’m gonna say it. #WhatAManGottaDo is my favorite @jonasbrothers song to date — ECHOSMITH LP2 “LONELY GENERATION” OUT NOW (@alex_vanderspek) January 17, 2020

The Jonas Brothers new music video for #WhatAManGottaDo

Director : we need beautiful, hot women for the video

Jonas Brothers : say no more @joejonas @nickjonas @kevinjonas @jonasbrothers — itsmekalu (@itsmekalu1) January 17, 2020

Just look at How Sophie Turner Jonas Ate THAT playing two characters incredibly with her acting skills. SHE DID THAT #WhatAManGottaDo pic.twitter.com/a8nrzltAd0 — A L I (@Particularlolo) 17 January 2020

