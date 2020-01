The Jonas Brothers' won our hearts last year with the music video of Sucker and now they're back with What A Man Gotta Do. This video features all the brothers and their talented gorgeous wives - Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle. But don't take just our word for how absolutely adorable their new song is, because Twitter has a lot to say as well.

@jonasbrothers please never stop having your wives in your music videos with you โค๏ธ๐Ÿ˜ญ it wouldnโ€™t be the same without them in some. Love all of you guys ! #WhatAManGottaDo โ€” Jenicarenee ๐Ÿ’ ๐Ÿป (@Jenicarenee1) January 17, 2020

Jonas Brothers saved 2019 and now theyโ€™re coming for 2020 #WhatAManGottaDo โ€” Culture Queen (@cultureroyalty) January 17, 2020

Nick Jonas not wearing pants in #WhatAManGottaDo for more than half the video is the best thing to grace the internet in a long time โ€” ๏ฝ“๏ฝ”๏ฝ๏ฝƒ๏ฝ ๏ฝ™ (@sweetcheeks0x3) January 17, 2020

Nick looking at his wife in awe! I love this ๐Ÿ˜ #WhatAManGottaDo | Sucker pic.twitter.com/kCwUUo0JbQ โ€” ๐š‚๐š๐šŠ๐šŒ๐šข (@StacySuperDuper) January 17, 2020

ok wow #WhatAManGottaDo slaps, when the jonas brothers said they were back they really meant it ๐Ÿฅต โ€” kalee๐ŸŒฑ (@kaleecrossing) January 17, 2020

Me forcing my friends and family to listen to #WhatAManGottaDo tomorrow. They cannot escape me!!! pic.twitter.com/q8h4RgsnmT โ€” Col (@KEVSSUCKER) January 16, 2020

Okay. Iโ€™m gonna say it. #WhatAManGottaDo is my favorite @jonasbrothers song to date โ€” ECHOSMITH LP2 โ€œLONELY GENERATIONโ€ OUT NOW (@alex_vanderspek) January 17, 2020

#WhatAManGottaDo ThE VIDEO IS AWESOME, AND I LOVE THE SONG pic.twitter.com/ibEszw1ftq โ€” ๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ข. (@Patriiobrien) January 17, 2020

I CANT STOP DANCING TO #WhatAManGottaDo ITS SOOOO GOOD!!!! The video is even better!!! โ€” Kelly Sikorski (@kellyysikorski) January 17, 2020

I can't get the #WhatAManGottaDo song out of my head n I jst can't stop watching the video. OMG what have u'll created?! ๐ŸŽถ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐ŸŽ‰@jonasbrothers Let's start every year with a BANG! Take a bow guys ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿ‘@nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas @RyanTedder https://t.co/1vUSkr5qll โ€” Beautiful Life ๐ŸŽฌ (@I_Am_Alive_15) January 17, 2020

IN FKN LOVED #WhatAManGottaDo THANK U FOR ANOTHER MASTERPIECE, SEE THE NEW ALBUM AROUND THE CORNER OMG LOVE U @jonasbrothers โ€” vanessa (@jdbsxcker) January 17, 2020

The Jonas Brothers new music video for #WhatAManGottaDo

Director : we need beautiful, hot women for the video

Jonas Brothers : say no more @joejonas @nickjonas @kevinjonas @jonasbrothers โ€” itsmekalu (@itsmekalu1) January 17, 2020

Just look at How Sophie Turner Jonas Ate THAT playing two characters incredibly with her acting skills. SHE DID THAT #WhatAManGottaDo pic.twitter.com/a8nrzltAd0 โ€” A L I (@Particularlolo) 17 January 2020

When my coworkers finally break every electronic device I own after I stream #WhatAManGottaDo at full volume for 8 hours pic.twitter.com/KnNf4UBzdi โ€” Jonas Brothers Meme Factory (@jbmemefactory) 17 January 2020

I think I've found my 2020 anthem!