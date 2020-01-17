The Jonas Brothers' won our hearts last year with the music video of Sucker and now they're back with What A Man Gotta Do. This video features all the brothers and their talented gorgeous wives - Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle. But don't take just our word for how absolutely adorable their new song is, because Twitter has a lot to say as well.
@jonasbrothers please never stop having your wives in your music videos with you ❤️😭 it wouldn’t be the same without them in some. Love all of you guys ! #WhatAManGottaDo— Jenicarenee 💅🏻 (@Jenicarenee1) January 17, 2020
IM SCREAMING SJSJS#WhatAManGottaDo #WhatAManGottaDoVideo @jonasbrothers @joejonas pic.twitter.com/nQ9PI7MOpn— 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐲 | #𝟏 𝐇𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 (@flywithmejophie) January 17, 2020
Jonas Brothers saved 2019 and now they’re coming for 2020 #WhatAManGottaDo— Culture Queen (@cultureroyalty) January 17, 2020
Nick Jonas not wearing pants in #WhatAManGottaDo for more than half the video is the best thing to grace the internet in a long time— ｓｔａｃｅｙ (@sweetcheeks0x3) January 17, 2020
Nick looking at his wife in awe! I love this 😍 #WhatAManGottaDo | Sucker pic.twitter.com/kCwUUo0JbQ— 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚌𝚢 (@StacySuperDuper) January 17, 2020
ok wow #WhatAManGottaDo slaps, when the jonas brothers said they were back they really meant it 🥵— kalee🌱 (@kaleecrossing) January 17, 2020
Me playing #WhatAManGottaDo on repeat 24/7 😍 @JonasConcerts @jonasbrothers @kevinjonas @joejonas @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/rnMMAYYA67— dylanshapot (@dylanshapit) January 17, 2020
Me forcing my friends and family to listen to #WhatAManGottaDo tomorrow. They cannot escape me!!! pic.twitter.com/q8h4RgsnmT— Col (@KEVSSUCKER) January 16, 2020
Okay. I’m gonna say it. #WhatAManGottaDo is my favorite @jonasbrothers song to date— ECHOSMITH LP2 “LONELY GENERATION” OUT NOW (@alex_vanderspek) January 17, 2020
#WhatAManGottaDo ThE VIDEO IS AWESOME, AND I LOVE THE SONG pic.twitter.com/ibEszw1ftq— 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐢. (@Patriiobrien) January 17, 2020
When someone says they haven't listened to #WhatAManGottaDo yet. @jonasbrothers @joejonas @kevinjonas @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/Efd90Jhd3Q— Amanda (@xojonasboysxo) January 17, 2020
Playing it for 126th time and loving it like crazy!!— Stormborn (@DrSrishtiShreya) January 17, 2020
Can I say I'm already a sucker for #WhatAManGottaDoVideo ?@nickjonas @joejonas @priyankachopra @kevinjonas @kevinjonas @daniellejonas #WhatAManGottaDo pic.twitter.com/ekMrZVYEMi
Do I regret putting #JonasBrothers #WhatAManGottaDo on repeat, no. I do not. 😂👏🙌😍— •Loretta• (@HGShadowhunter) January 17, 2020
I CANT STOP DANCING TO #WhatAManGottaDo ITS SOOOO GOOD!!!! The video is even better!!!— Kelly Sikorski (@kellyysikorski) January 17, 2020
I can't get the #WhatAManGottaDo song out of my head n I jst can't stop watching the video. OMG what have u'll created?! 🎶🔥🎉@jonasbrothers Let's start every year with a BANG! Take a bow guys 🙌👌👏@nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas @RyanTedder https://t.co/1vUSkr5qll— Beautiful Life 🎬 (@I_Am_Alive_15) January 17, 2020
IN FKN LOVED #WhatAManGottaDo THANK U FOR ANOTHER MASTERPIECE, SEE THE NEW ALBUM AROUND THE CORNER OMG LOVE U @jonasbrothers— vanessa (@jdbsxcker) January 17, 2020
The Jonas Brothers new music video for #WhatAManGottaDo— itsmekalu (@itsmekalu1) January 17, 2020
Director : we need beautiful, hot women for the video
Jonas Brothers : say no more @joejonas @nickjonas @kevinjonas @jonasbrothers
BEST SONG! BEST MUSIC VIDEO! BEST DANCING! BEST CHEMISTRY! BEST LYRICS! THE JONAS BROTHERS SERVED LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! #WhatAManGottaDo #WhatAManGottaDoVideo #JonasBrothers @jonasbrothers pic.twitter.com/xKmeR9vEHc— Shannon Werle (@Cloudyjo7) January 17, 2020
HE’S THE ONE. HE. IS. THE. ONE. #WhatAManGottaDo pic.twitter.com/nlVO70iTgf— jenn (@runjonasb) 17 January 2020
Just look at How Sophie Turner Jonas Ate THAT playing two characters incredibly with her acting skills. SHE DID THAT #WhatAManGottaDo pic.twitter.com/a8nrzltAd0— A L I (@Particularlolo) 17 January 2020
WHAT A MAN WOW 🥴 #WhatAManGottaDo pic.twitter.com/reGck19sg9— nat (@multijonass) 17 January 2020
When my coworkers finally break every electronic device I own after I stream #WhatAManGottaDo at full volume for 8 hours pic.twitter.com/KnNf4UBzdi— Jonas Brothers Meme Factory (@jbmemefactory) 17 January 2020
I stg my marriage better be as fun as theirs! 🤧😍 #WhatAManGottaDo #WhatAManGottaDoVideo pic.twitter.com/TzMWln0wrK— 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚌𝚢 (@StacySuperDuper) 17 January 2020
Watch The Video Here:
I think I've found my 2020 anthem!