More than often, we find the Hindi dubbed versions of Hollywood productions more hilarious than the original, owing to the desi spice that gets added to the dialogues. Remember Olaf from Frozen during the intro scene, when he asks Anna about Kristoff, "And who's the funky looking donkey over there?" in the original version? Well, the desi dub made it even funnier as Olaf said, "Yeh dhinchak dikhne waala gadha kaun hai?" 

Shang Chi
Source: MensXP

But recently, the Hindi dub of Marvel's latest release Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings had netizens rofl-ing with the translation taking out the spice from the dialogue (literally). In one of the scenes, the titular superhero portrayed by Simu Liu is on a flight with his friend Katy, played by Awkwafina when a flight attendant asks them about what they would like for their meal. While the original version has them choosing beef as their meal, the Hindi dubbed version not only changes the 'vegetarian' to 'non-vegetarian', but beef to something completely unrelated: veg biryani. 

Shang Chi Beef Veg Biryani
Source: Twitter

Well. What's more, the menu goes berserk in other languahes, as we have Upma in Tamil while in Malayalam, it becomes bread & omelette. Before you start with the "there's no such thing as VEG biryani!", we bring you these rib-tickling comments from Twitter frenzy that launched over this!

Well, what do you think?