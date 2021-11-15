More than often, we find the Hindi dubbed versions of Hollywood productions more hilarious than the original, owing to the desi spice that gets added to the dialogues. Remember Olaf from Frozen during the intro scene, when he asks Anna about Kristoff, "And who's the funky looking donkey over there?" in the original version? Well, the desi dub made it even funnier as Olaf said, "Yeh dhinchak dikhne waala gadha kaun hai?"

But recently, the Hindi dub of Marvel's latest release Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings had netizens rofl-ing with the translation taking out the spice from the dialogue (literally). In one of the scenes, the titular superhero portrayed by Simu Liu is on a flight with his friend Katy, played by Awkwafina when a flight attendant asks them about what they would like for their meal. While the original version has them choosing beef as their meal, the Hindi dubbed version not only changes the 'vegetarian' to 'non-vegetarian', but beef to something completely unrelated: veg biryani.

Well. What's more, the menu goes berserk in other languahes, as we have Upma in Tamil while in Malayalam, it becomes bread & omelette. Before you start with the "there's no such thing as VEG biryani!", we bring you these rib-tickling comments from Twitter frenzy that launched over this!

This is a scene from the movie @shangchi.

Well, the beef in this scene has been changed to veg biriyani in Hindi dubbed version. It's Upma in Tamil and bread omelette in Malayalam. Welcoming @MarvelStudios into India's beef poltics. pic.twitter.com/CqUUUW83KF — Rohit Thayyil (@RohitThayyil) November 13, 2021

What? English bread and omlette for malayalees , I want it to be changed to a full Onam sadhya or if that's too much to dub then change to puttu .

Also since I took the trouble protesting , I want the airhostess to wear a saree.

How dare marvel undermine our sanskar . — Geemon George (@aquaris72) November 15, 2021

I want vadapav in marathi version — Rohan Desai (@4Ronnie7) November 13, 2021

I can just imagine a person watching this scene in the regional language and thinking "oh they eat veg pulao/upma etc there as well." For a huge population watching a movie can be the only glimpse in another culture. I'm just speechless. — Snigdha (@JstbeingSnigdha) November 13, 2021

Next Marvel movie will give us state-wise menu! Khaman for Gujarat, pitta for Assam, Kachori for RJ, Porotta for Kerala! — SecularJeevi (@DrNo771) November 13, 2021

Veg Biryani isn't even a real thing so they could've just bleeped the thing if they were that insecure. — r°jun (@wulfbiscuits) November 13, 2021

Bread omelette for malayalis? Yeh kya na insaafi hai — Onward Kerala (@onwardkerala) November 13, 2021

They should use beef & porotta instead of bread omlet. — Bharath (@msbiindia) November 15, 2021

Momos — widepeepoHappy (@widepeepoHappy7) November 14, 2021

ig Disney did not want any upma with the indian censor board — Varun posting his Ws (@Varun_9898) November 13, 2021

Well, what do you think?