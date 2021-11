Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello just announced that they are breaking off their romantic relationship and are going back to being best friends. And obviously, this broke our hearts.

The Summer Of Love is officially over as these two bid goodbye to each other on social media.

We didn't see this coming, and neither did Twitter.

Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship...

Camila and Shawn pic.twitter.com/mBxGk6yV62 — Vale lvs Percy Jackson📚 (@HeroFT5SOSbooks) November 18, 2021

me knowing that Shawn and Camila are finally done promoting señorita pic.twitter.com/mrvBs9l5hJ — Ken thoughts (@Icarus_cardigan) November 18, 2021

Us trying to process Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s split pic.twitter.com/7ZWDH0Qmxb — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 18, 2021

Me acting surprised that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up pic.twitter.com/jFQduLzJS6 — Liv (@liv_weiss) November 18, 2021

someone said this over shawn and camila breakup LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/L1mAJ1mjcf — ً (@gusouI) November 18, 2021

me after saw the news about Shawn and Camila just broke up: pic.twitter.com/FRUK74Xoon — -echa (@echatimee) November 18, 2021

Camila & Shawn broke up,

Me, who already knows "sabka katega" pic.twitter.com/GlEGJtxNNv — 𝒵𝒶𝒾𝓃𝒶𝒷_𝒮𝒶𝓎𝓈 (@zainabkhansuri) November 18, 2021

shawn and camila broke up… maybe love isn’t real after all huh pic.twitter.com/gLHlfRPxkx — andy🧣 (@iiiuminateandy) November 18, 2021

Camila & Shawn broke up,

Me, who already knows "sab moh maya hai" : pic.twitter.com/430vIoAnWw — San⚡ (@AsopaSanidhya) November 18, 2021

Shawn and Camila tonight: pic.twitter.com/FOQlg56IhE — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) November 18, 2021

I thought Shawn and Camila would be an endgame pic.twitter.com/3Pv5z8htje — . (@geefilms) November 18, 2021

Fans of Shawn and Camila rn: pic.twitter.com/H77zttCw6Y — Jigar Vyas (@jigar__vyas) November 18, 2021

And let's remember that Shawn Mendes was secretly in love with Camila Cabello for 5 years and composed songs for her. pic.twitter.com/A235u5v7Bk — Tais (@taismansen) November 18, 2021

Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai, Senorita.