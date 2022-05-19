*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Recently, the much-awaited Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness hit the theatres. The Supreme Sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) served multiple mind-bending scenes but this aspect of the film is going viral and has people buzzing.

The appearance of Doctor Strange's astonishing third eye in the multiverse of madness.

that third eye is one of the worst cgi’s i’ve ever seen https://t.co/OqBqoKvek4 — 🍒⛷ (@flackoohh) May 17, 2022

We witnessed the rumours turning into reality as Doctor strange opened his third eye which was a consequence of reading the Darkhold. He used the Darkhold to take control of his own corpse, and the Darkhold inflicted a heavy price.

Nonetheless, the eye protruding right from the sorcerer's forehead didn't quite impress the fans and they're passing hilarious comments. Enjoy.

thats not even a whole eye it looks like a pussy — sufi ⍟ (@okaysufi) May 17, 2022

The whole movie the CG was pretty bad. In the scene where they show Wanda invading the facility on the security cameras, the entire thing looks like sims. Even the practical things like the book of Vishanti looked cheap. — Alga (@homo_crustacea) May 18, 2022

it’s supposed to be strange https://t.co/EShZPHWh2q — estelionatália (@natsmarr) May 19, 2022

LMAO homie got the bootleg Madara's eye. https://t.co/VjYvTChPND — Genius Idiot (@Rebaon3) May 19, 2022

This is literally taken from Shiva's third eye



Without giving a credit



Just white things https://t.co/QggG2aKhtL — nvm (@Pranati2306) May 19, 2022

no bc it was so distracting when it first opened, it looks like a filter on snapchat https://t.co/KlwM2Llx41 — — ⸝⸝ ⁀➷ 🪵 JOUNSIE DAY! 🌿 (@gojibearr) May 18, 2022

real. that was like the worst shit that ruined the movie for me lmao https://t.co/rf2QUyXK1K — Bondforged Tendies (@tendryl_plays) May 19, 2022

I mean its STRANGE he has 3 eyes now https://t.co/GZd2YpJeNU — Toonwah🍵 (@meh_itznot) May 18, 2022

You mean one of the worst cg eyes https://t.co/l4lb08EGqN — Barbossa (@AustinJBlairIII) May 18, 2022

its giving dajjal is coming whatsapp forward core https://t.co/l8YM0jvZZn — sarah shamim (@SarahSidat) May 18, 2022

What are your 'views'? Let us know in the comments below.