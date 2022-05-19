*SPOILERS AHEAD*
Recently, the much-awaited Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness hit the theatres. The Supreme Sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) served multiple mind-bending scenes but this aspect of the film is going viral and has people buzzing.
The appearance of Doctor Strange's astonishing third eye in the multiverse of madness.
that third eye is one of the worst cgi’s i’ve ever seen https://t.co/OqBqoKvek4— 🍒⛷ (@flackoohh) May 17, 2022
We witnessed the rumours turning into reality as Doctor strange opened his third eye which was a consequence of reading the Darkhold. He used the Darkhold to take control of his own corpse, and the Darkhold inflicted a heavy price.
Nonetheless, the eye protruding right from the sorcerer's forehead didn't quite impress the fans and they're passing hilarious comments. Enjoy.
thats not even a whole eye it looks like a pussy— sufi ⍟ (@okaysufi) May 17, 2022
it’s supposed to be strange https://t.co/EShZPHWh2q— estelionatália (@natsmarr) May 19, 2022
LMAO homie got the bootleg Madara's eye. https://t.co/VjYvTChPND— Genius Idiot (@Rebaon3) May 19, 2022
@MarvelStudios really don’t care no more 🤦🏻♂️ 😂 https://t.co/jAv2P5tTmo— Adan Ochoa (@adanochoaaa) May 19, 2022
This is literally taken from Shiva's third eye— nvm (@Pranati2306) May 19, 2022
Without giving a credit
Just white things https://t.co/QggG2aKhtL
no bc it was so distracting when it first opened, it looks like a filter on snapchat https://t.co/KlwM2Llx41— — ⸝⸝ ⁀➷ 🪵 JOUNSIE DAY! 🌿 (@gojibearr) May 18, 2022
You mean one of the worst cg eyes https://t.co/l4lb08EGqN— Barbossa (@AustinJBlairIII) May 18, 2022
its giving dajjal is coming whatsapp forward core https://t.co/l8YM0jvZZn— sarah shamim (@SarahSidat) May 18, 2022
What are your 'views'? Let us know in the comments below.