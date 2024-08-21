When AR Rahman received his Oscar for Jai Ho, in his speech he mentioned the iconic dialogue, “Mere paas Maa hai” – to address his mother in the audience. Just try to fathom the context of it, a Tamil man receiving arguably the biggest award of his life, decides to say a dialogue from a movie which was not in a language he generally speaks in, that too in the tiniest time he was allotted for his speech. That was the impact of the Salim-Javed’s dialogues.

Dialogues like mere paas maa hai, ye haath humko de de Thakur, Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin namumkin hai, and yeh police station hai tumhare baap ka ghar nahin, written by the duo, will echo in the hearts of Indians till movies as an art form survives. Not just their dialogues and stories they wrote for the reel, but their lives in real were enthralling as well.

Their journey through years has been aptly captured in the new Amazon Prime Videos docu-series Angry Young Men. From losing their minds over the fact that they charged more than the leading stars of their times to their split, here’s how Twitter is reacting to the incredible tale legendary duo.

SALIM-JAVED were charging more than Amitabh Bachchan ?? Wtf 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lXCFdV2TGR — ✨ (@jahiid08) August 13, 2024

Totally Loved #AngryYoungMen on : @PrimeVideoIN 👌



A revolution that changed the text books of story writing in bollywood , A Salim-Javed story is no less than an inspiration👏



Spoiler alert : #SalmanKhan having food , walking casually in home , some treat for fans as well😉 pic.twitter.com/FAjiYYaDfx — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) August 20, 2024

If you are not keen on watching the series, then you must see this and understand the power of Salim-Javed.#AngryYoungMen pic.twitter.com/iq9iNtszvS — Manish (@rmanish1) August 20, 2024

The name is Salim-Javed 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wf0mgk1Xdx — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) August 13, 2024

A must watch docu series about the revolutionary writer duo Salim-Javed.



It covers their origins, rise to super stardom with hits followed by hits, their personal lives & ultimately the big breakup.



It’s insightful & inspiring for all cinema lovers.#AngryYoungMen #StreamIt pic.twitter.com/vmT0eWyIRK — Anjali (@a_movie_buff_) August 20, 2024

Salim-Javed had a brat summer before it was cool.#angryyoungmen pic.twitter.com/icKwvRCIRR — 𝙨𝙪𝙟𝙤𝙮 •° (@9e3k) August 20, 2024

Just finished watching #AngryYoungMen. Apart from their craft, I always love listening to Salim Javed speak, they speak about important lessons of life without sounding preachy and to add on to it they have a very good sense of humor.



I wish they write one last time together. — Arnab Bhattacharyya (@TheBongGunner) August 20, 2024

Eyed #AngryYoungMan, I'm struck by the struggle they made. It's worth noting that everyone in the film industry went through their own battles, but it was Salim-Javed who profoundly reshaped both the film industry and audience preferences. pic.twitter.com/kIFJtJZ0HH — BARFI (@certifiedRKF) August 20, 2024

The first words I ever learned in Hindi were Salim-Javed dialogues. I couldn't ask for directions but I could say "mere paas maa hai" and "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin… namumkin hai" — Melanie Easton (@MelanieJEaston) August 20, 2024

The Story of greatest ever script, Dialogue & screenplay writers from Indian Cinema The Salim – Javed, What a well made documentary series it is #AngryYoungMen A must watch for every cinema lover. pic.twitter.com/9ur5t24SWW — Rohit Pathak  (@Being_Rohitp) August 20, 2024

#AngryYoungMen does a good job of keeping things breezy but wish it had more on Salim-Javed's craft and process. There are few bits to that end like where JA talks about consciously maintaining the brisk tempo of Don's screenplay. Just wish there was more of that stuff.



But I'd… pic.twitter.com/P70oNpd6cL — Love of Cinema (@loveofcinemasf8) August 20, 2024

Though this intriguing narration is loved by many, some criticised it for offering too less insight into how the Salim and Javed sahab approached their craft working together. It’s evident from the tweets that some cinephiles wanted a deeper dive into the story of their stardom and split.

Beyond the awe and nostalgia for Salim-Javed & their era of Hindi cinema, Angry Young Men leaves a sense of deficiency. Given the scope & access (to the subjects themselves), it doesn’t offer any insights into how this trailblazing, generation-defining writing duo actually worked — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) August 20, 2024

I am sorry to say but the writers as exciting as Salim-Javed deserved a much, much better documentary. There is nothing more we know about them even after spending 90 minutes. And why the heck was there so less of Mr Bachchan in it? The book by @diptakirti was much better! — Ajay Singh (@ajaxsingh) August 20, 2024

Since it was made with their blessings and their children are making it, they could have done so much more.



It neither helps a newbie enough to know about them nor it gives enough unknown material for the admirers of Salim Javed.#AngryYoungMen — Sethi (@filmyseth) August 20, 2024

If you love stories about movies and people who make them, or just stories about the impeccable human spirit, this 3-episode-long series has to be on the top of your watch-list.