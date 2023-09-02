The new month has commenced and has bought a brand-new coming-of-age movie, Friday Night Plan, with it.

The movie revolves around two unsupervised brothers, portrayed by Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan, who execute an extravagant plan in the absence of their mother, played by Juhi Chawla. The movie showcases the relatable love-hate bond between the siblings.

Here are some tweets that one must read before streaming the movie:

Watching #Babil is a delight.. there is something in this young Khan, his distinctiveness from the legendary Irfan Khan is evident, while simultaneously reflecting his father's profound influence on his acting.



JUHI CHAWLA – BABIL KHAN – AMRITH JAYAN – NETFLIX #FridayNightPlan pic.twitter.com/3mdnSr4mLO — Ved Sagar – 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑙𝑘𝑚𝑎𝑛 𝑔𝑢𝑦 (@walkman_guy) September 1, 2023

I just watched #FridayNightPlan and Babil Khan is a natural and Juhi Chawla is lovely. Really enjoyed the movie. I need @FarOutAkhtar 's company to make youth centric stuff please. Im so done with thrillers and dark stuff, need something chill — Anwaya Mane (@AnwyMain) September 1, 2023

Friday Night Plan is a bad basic mix of every Hollywood high school movie with a desi tadka that was completely unnecessary. In short, this movie had no reason to exist, and even Babil Khan's neat acting can't save this sinking ship. #FridayNightPlan #BabilKhan @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/5COsd2TsRN — Oninthough G (@OninthoughG) September 1, 2023

#FridayNightPlan brings back the old-school young adult romcom genre back.#BabilKhan smashes it out of the park.



A light-hearted saga of self-discovery.



There's a feel good factor to this film that drives the narrative.



No major plot point but an enjoyable experience. — Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) September 1, 2023

Hey X world !

Just finished watching "Friday night plan " really amazing movie .

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ( Must watch ) it's on teenager how they manage to get into a party and had fun

And I get to learn that It's always works out in the end ALWAYS 🧿#FridayNightPlan#netflixandchill pic.twitter.com/d6uqYzIaOD — Romanticizing movie (@happpy_mansi) September 1, 2023

#FridayNightPlan a feel good light hearted cinema #BabilKhan made it special with his @irrfank resemblance in terms acting. So natural and effortless. Can’t wait to see him in many more projects in cinema and OTT platforms #Netflix — Ebrahim Badsha (@Badshaass) September 2, 2023

#FridayNightPlan Coming of Age story about Teenagers going to the friday night party & how things went on.#BabilKhan & #AmrithJayan as brothers nailed it. #JuhiChawla neat role as mom. Brother's bond & self-realization abt their mistakes r good to watch.FEEL GOOD! @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/W2GsdciJlM — Muralitharan (@Murali90skid) September 2, 2023

Babil's second film, #FridayNightPlan, showcases his acting prowess, although the film doesn't fully exploit his talent. It aims for a light-hearted, forgettable experience. It's once again a Netflix film likely to fade away quietly. — आशीष/Ashish (@_ashish_7) September 2, 2023

My Saturday night plan is to watch #FridayNightPlan 😍 — Rushali Malhotra (@RushaliMalhotra) September 2, 2023

A star in the making

An ode to #Irrfan



None other than his son #BabilKhan #FridayNightPlan #Netflix — Girl on the side (@grlontheside) September 2, 2023

Ok, so… finished watching #FridayNightPlan. Never thought I would enjoy this movie, but I did… definitely one of my favorite movies this year, genuinely good and light-hearted. It's not perfect, but I've enjoyed every single minute of it… congrats Babil, congrats team! 👏🏻 — goldie ~ ☀️ (@omgaarah) September 1, 2023

Babil khan is such a cutie🥹#FridayNightPlan on @NetflixIndia — Yash Jadhav (@farzi_rtist) September 1, 2023

Actually this #FridayNightPlan is pretty good. There is a sad part (I can honestly feel deeply in my heart) . There is a fun part. But I must say this. I really like the character of Babil, good portrayal of emotions. @iam_juhi in a special guest appearance is heartwarming to see — Best of Juhi Chawla (@bestofJuhi) September 1, 2023

Just watched #FridayNightPlan It was very much refreshing and #babil was amazing at his first OTT 🤞🤞 Long to go. — Sayantan Halder (@sayantanhalder) September 1, 2023

watched #FridayNightPlan and omgeeee such a lovely movie..babil khan such a good portrayal of emotions nd juhi chawla making me grin so hard like always nd dynamic between every chrctr so relatable nd the plot so engaging i love this genre plz also sid-nitya hv my heart 😫💕 pic.twitter.com/lJpYIPiCxg — °`°` (@sleepyinsaan) September 1, 2023

Juhi role so short i know 😂 what can do.. soo let’s watch it! #FridayNightPlan — oreo. (@freewelcoming) September 1, 2023

#FridayNightPlan is like masala papad. Easy to eat, light and keeps you entertained without giving you too many calories. Everyone should order a masala papad once in a while. — Sudarshan (@PseudoInSudo) September 1, 2023

Now, order a pizza and stream the movie right away!