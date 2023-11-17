To make our weekends more exciting, we have a new thriller drama release, Apurva.

The movie revolves around a woman who is taken hostage by four dangerous criminals and how she tries to escape and fights to survive.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the movie includes an ensemble cast of Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee and Dhairya Karwa, to name a few.

Here’s what the audience thought about the movie:

Wow one of the best films I have ever seen to be honest in recent times don't miss this at any guys#ApurvaOnHotstar#Apurva pic.twitter.com/1A5DVHxXyK — Nikhil Ahlawat (@NikhilAhlawat04) November 17, 2023

#Apurva review it's a Decent film to watch

Like the story is very predicable yet effective

Actors are like soul of the film #TaraSutaria actually surprised with her performance#RajpalYadav sir as gangster ❤‍🔥#AbhishekBanerjee was also killer

Overall a Good one time watch 👍 pic.twitter.com/IlBdPubhdN — MOVIE WATCHER (@moviewatcher001) November 17, 2023

#Apurva has been watched and it was ph so satisfying ufffff tara just nailed it and howww i can't count the no. of times i screamed 😭🤍#TaraSutaria — ° (@heyyshonaaa) November 16, 2023

Tara sutaria in and as Apurva was such a revelation. The screenplay was a bit slow but her performance was really good . It was a perfect, keeping you in the edge of your seat thriller. 🤍#Apurva #TaraSutaria pic.twitter.com/L0F5FusJiT — 🍃 (@rxsesdrea) November 15, 2023

Set against the eerie backdrop of a deserted village in #MadhyaPradesh, the film weaves a tale where the journey matters more than the destination.



The story kicks off with a tense encounter as #Apurva (#TaraSutaria) finds herself hostage to a menacing group of bandits#Apurva — Thriller Soundtrack Music (@sandeeprathi100) November 16, 2023

Loved the movie #Apurva @TaraSutaria

They should make more movies like this. — 1_drop_of_Rain (@1_Drop_of_rain) November 16, 2023

Apurva🔥 ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Just finished watching #Apurva

What a mind-blowing survival thriller movie. #TaraSutaria as Apurva was the badass,she really killed it with her powerful performance,her best performance till now.

#DisneyPlusHotstar #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin#KathaaAnkahee pic.twitter.com/fSBi0frWH1 — Samaira…7 (@Jennife83556731) November 15, 2023

@TaraSutaria will keep u on the edge of ur seats and just surely amaze u with her performance.. what a movie.⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @DisneyPlusHS thnx for #Apurva

A Must watch movie.. @rajpalofficial what a versatile actor sir.. @TaraSutaria biggest fan as always..!! #drama #thriller pic.twitter.com/M2vR8lG1Ys — Yash (@yash971995) November 15, 2023

#Apurva so much hype around it but it's a pathetic movie. Nothing in it. Only @TaraSutaria was the saving grace. 1/5 🌟 @DisneyPlusHS — 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒆𝒑 (@Sandeep__3D) November 15, 2023

Movie is very good but director n writer could have used morena,Gwalior n agra local touch in dialogues, not even a single time any actor has used the local BRIJ bhasa which is a big let down, If u r using real place name then the characters should talk in local language #Apurva — कपिल शर्मा (@mkapils) November 15, 2023

#Apurva Review:

Movie starts on high note & Efforts to make best Survival movie is clearly seen by director & all cast but



2nd half-when Antagonist come under power, dhere dhere 📉movie falls down & that Ending😒



Lakin ghar baithe baithe its A good one time watch👌



6.8/10 pic.twitter.com/w63HA4gtdX — Abhishek Ashok (@AbhiKaReview) November 15, 2023

Just saw Apurva. Spine chilling..must watch….. Can watch with family too…. Just not the kids. #Apurva — Sunshine 🌞 (@always_giggly) November 15, 2023

In a scene #Apurva literally sending live location using keypad nokia phone without knowing the area she stucked 🤣, i mean makers literally feels that we are dumb



Be mature with you things

And this movie need to more terrorising



ONE TIME WATCHABLE



2.75/5 ⭐



EASY TO WATCH — The PM (Official From PMO House) (@mishraktweet) November 15, 2023

@TaraSutaria gurl u totally nailed it.. way to go.. stellar performance #Apurva — ImFRK! (@faiyazk18399059) November 15, 2023

I agree about the first 20 minutes, but #Apurva is a silly version of NH10 with unnecessary flashbacks that dilute the tension of the movie which is hardly there. Avoid. https://t.co/i6N5V21gm9 — Manish (@rmanish1) November 15, 2023

An intense survival thriller that features #TaraSutaria's most captivating performance yet & also reflects some of the atrocities that are happening in our country#Apurva #ApurvaonHotstar #apurvareview #DisneyPlusHotstar @DisneyPlusHS @TaraSutaria pic.twitter.com/Zr6YlfKPOw — Lakshman Sai Kumar Tumati (@LakshmanTheOne) November 15, 2023

#Apurva on @DisneyPlusHS is fantastic! Tara Sutaria shines in her titular role, so does Rajpal Yadav. However, Abhishek Banerjee for me is the star of the movie!! Absolutely loved him in the film. Go watch Apurva now! — Anwaya Mane (@AnwyMain) November 15, 2023

Grab that bucket of popcorn and stream the movie now!