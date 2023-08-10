The moment we have been waiting for is now here as the second season of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Made In Heaven is streaming on our television screens.

Credits: YouTube

The brand-new season revolves around Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur), two wedding planners, who are on a mission to deliver extravagant weddings while navigating their complicated personal lives.

The show also features Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Vijay Raaz, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh, amongst others.

Credits: YouTube

Here’s what the audience thought of the show:

She was the best written character on Indian tv according to me when season 1 aired but this time writings for her character also suffered a bit. She was unpredictable and again perhaps forgot the lesson she learnt by season 1 finale -KARMA #MadeInHeavenS2 #tara #MadeInHeaven pic.twitter.com/DvT3cYhgxS — Quorum_Sensing_Bacteria (@abhikadsfan) August 10, 2023

Wow I can't believe they've casted Trinetra Haldar in the series, it's just amazing. I've seen bits of her journey through the transition. I'm so happy for her.#MadeInHeaven #MadeInHeavenOnPrime — Lucky (@luckylyitsme) August 10, 2023

The show stealer of season 2 – Bulbul Johri (Mona Singh). She breaks that typical monotony present in this season by those punch lines of her ❤️ Mona is really such a great actor with no second thoughts ! #MadeInHeaven #MadeInHeavenS2 pic.twitter.com/9NWysF0Y9c — Quorum_Sensing_Bacteria (@abhikadsfan) August 10, 2023

The way all the writers of the #MadeInHeaven show address an issue without being preachy in almost every episode in Season 1 was something to be marveled at but it becomes jarring this time. — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) August 10, 2023

#MadeInHeaven S 2 takes the shape of a nauseatingly tiring sociology class : A crash course of relevant topics rather than developing any deep understanding and empathy for its themes.



Mona Singh is the only convincing addition but the recurring characters are in the same rut! pic.twitter.com/JJwH9lkAgt — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) August 10, 2023

The best thing about this season is again this solid friendship. Tara is literally so loyal to Karan and even when he is at wrongs (though u can’t blame him completely ) she forgives him every time. Best friendship on tv like Mertina & Joe-Chandler #MadeInHeavenS2 #MadeInHeaven pic.twitter.com/LZZRiPcBj7 — Quorum_Sensing_Bacteria (@abhikadsfan) August 10, 2023

Mrunal Thakur as usual is looking so pretty and Siddharth Karnick never fails to slay. I'm liking the casting more this time.#MadeInHeaven #MadeInHeavenOnPrime — Lucky (@luckylyitsme) August 10, 2023

Can anyone remind me how Jazz fall for that mechanic guy???



Like something's seriously off about that relationship 😭, it's totally off the message series is sending but it's weird seeing them together. The guy seems sus 😬.#MadeInHeaven — Lucky (@luckylyitsme) August 10, 2023

Watched Made in Heaven s2,

And part of me wanted more screen space for Tara and Adil, only because of the sizzling chemistry between Jim and sobita. 👀✨ #MadeInHeavenS2 — chahat (@mostlyxhaos) August 10, 2023

Episode 5 of #MadeInHeavenS2 is truly a masterpiece. A big thanks to @ghaywan for making this possible. Loved it. Seeing budhist wedding is a treat. ❤❤ — Jagisha Arora (@jagishaarora) August 10, 2023

How does Vikrant Massey and Arjun Mathur manage to have more chemistry than some of the real life bollywood couples 😭How do I get a happy ending for Nawab and Karan #MadeInHeavenS2 — . (@zovberry) August 10, 2023

Loved the themes explored, beautiful wedding sets, great styling, but incessant preaching makes it a tiring watch! #MadeInHeavenS2 — Rakshita Malviya (@rakshita2311) August 10, 2023

damn #MadeInHeavenS2 ep 1 already so good? — rami not malek 🏳️‍🌈 (@AbhiramiRao) August 10, 2023

Shobhita Dhulipala has been styled so well 🥵 #MadeInHeavenS2 — Aamiracle (@DOOM420666) August 10, 2023

The first episode of #MadeInHeavenS2 tackles our obsession with fair skin well. Starts off with a bang — Green T ☕️ (@geetmh) August 10, 2023

Still can't get over the second episode, Adhira was an independent, famous, and talented girl, but she couldn't stand against her boyfriend's domestic abuse. It really scares me sometimes how much power love holds over us. It really does make us blind! #MadeInHeavenS2 — Sam (@Samridhiii_) August 10, 2023

Arjun Mathur in #MadeInHeavenS2 is so so good! His acting makes you weep, makes you feel, pierces through the heart and opens up all the emotions — Rukmini Sengupta (@TheBongHandle) August 10, 2023

Never thought I would say this but Mr. Jauhari is the feminist icon we all need and deserve. #MadeInHeavenS2 — ✨Disintegrating✨ (@whineandchill) August 10, 2023

