Recently, a trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2 was released, the film stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar and has been directed by Milap Zaveri. 

Source: YouTube

But soon after the video dropped, twitizens burst out with memes roasting it. So you can expect to find memes about quite literally everything in the film, from the double role (or triple) that John Abraham is playing to the large extent of shouting in it. 

Take a look, here they are. 

You can watch the whole trailer here. 

Will you be watching the film?