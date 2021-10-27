Recently, a trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2 was released, the film stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar and has been directed by Milap Zaveri.

But soon after the video dropped, twitizens burst out with memes roasting it. So you can expect to find memes about quite literally everything in the film, from the double role (or triple) that John Abraham is playing to the large extent of shouting in it.

Take a look, here they are.

Basically, in Satyamev Jayate 2, John Abraham only stops short of playing Divya Kumar Khosla. He is playing everyone else. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) October 25, 2021

#SatyamevaJayate2 ke trailer ko samjhna tougher than calculas.#SatyamevaJayate2Trailer — 𝓢𝓱𝓾𝓫𝓱𝓾 𝓨𝓪𝓭𝓪𝓿 ♡︎ (@_imjobless) October 26, 2021

‘Me try to understand the trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2’… 🥲🥲🥲#SatyamevaJayate2Trailer pic.twitter.com/dCSKtYq3lr — Shoaib Chauhan (@mr_memer_2801) October 25, 2021

After watching #SatyamevaJayate2Trailer I can proudly say that Ayush Sharma is better actor than #JohnAbraham 🙂🙂.#SatyamevaJayate2 — 𝕊𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕡🏹 (@ibeingsannsz) October 25, 2021

Salman Khan to John Abraham After watching #SatyamevaJayate2Trailer pic.twitter.com/wsy376TWAo — Yash ʰⁱⁿᵈᵘ ˢʰᵉʳ🚩 (@SRKianYash_) October 25, 2021

Me to John Abraham after watching #SatyamevaJayate2Trailer : pic.twitter.com/vlAaRbfKXv — THE END (@Sharmaaa_24) October 25, 2021

You can watch the whole trailer here.

Will you be watching the film?