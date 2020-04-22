A partner in crime or your agony aunt? Or are you two like Rahul and Anjali? Friendships come in all forms. But there's no denying that a true friendship is possibly the most priceless thing that we humans can be blessed with.

Relax guys! Friendship day is not around. But it certainly feels like it in the Twitterverse, which has been taken over by the #ShotsOfFriendship tweets. People are pouring their hearts out and telling the world how much their friends mean to them. And we're trying very hard not to cry!

We share kitchens, houses, and clothes, but no, we don't live together. One thing I've definitely learned from my girls is that, no matter how close you are, you never share everything but your last slice of pizza 🍕#ShotsOfFriendship pic.twitter.com/c0QCWTdpwc — Avni Chellani (@AvniChellani) April 20, 2020

Tea anyone?

Fridays, we order pizza, Saturday, we dance over beers, Sunday, we have coffee. But every time we all meet, tea is served. 😉☕ #ShotsOfFriendship pic.twitter.com/7UZHESkVCp — Sanjana Singh (@filmy_singh) April 20, 2020

Cheers to the good times in Istanbul

Issey kehte hai asli #ShotsOfFriendship

Get yourself a friend who explains everything to you like JK explains to me! “😘”

issey kehte hai asli #ShotsOfFriendship@sharibhashmi pic.twitter.com/gt2fBxjJ7K — Srikant Tiwari (@SrikantTFM) April 20, 2020

How far have you gone for a dare?

From performing some pretty scandalous dares, to teaching people to be neaties and wipe their seaties, these ladies have made me do some weird things 😂 🙄🤣#ShotsOfFriendship

🥃🍺🍷🥂🍸 pic.twitter.com/yz2XChO38D — Bani J⚡️ (@bani_j) April 20, 2020

It feels like ages have gone by since we last hung out with our partners in crime. And reading some of these beautiful messages on how much everyone is missing their best buddies has left us pining like Madhubala. *reaches out for the tissues*

Can't wait take the first flight post lockdown and squish my FAVORITESTEST colleagues and down some #ShotsOfFriendship. @nchevur1 @Adrika2612 pic.twitter.com/BYv1NqmEvm — menonsri (@srimenon94) April 21, 2020

Friends are the strong pillars in our lives that we can lean on for support. Good times or bad, it just feels great to have them around. And these heart warming messages are just making it even harder for us to stay apart from our gang.

Amazon Prime Video, who have decided to capture the best of the #ShotsOfFriendship moments in the form of a coffee table book dedicated to friendship on Twitter. Isn't that lovely? We've tweeted too. Hope it makes it to the book!

So what're you waiting for? Tweet your special bff moments with using the #ShotsOfFriendship and let your friends know how much you love them. And if you're lucky, then your special moment might just get featured in Amazon Prime Video's Book of Friendship.