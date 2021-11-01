Certain sequences from Guru are nothing less than a picturesque poetry. Perhaps it is what they rightly call, Mani Ratnam's magic. No wonder we still haven't moved on from the 2000s, Bollywood just hasn't satiated our appetite for simple, conversational depiction of love.

A Twitter user rekindled our love for the movie by sharing a scene that lives in our heart rent free right from 2007!

bollywood hasn't been able to top this scene pic.twitter.com/kmSuJpxBPL — shakchunni of colour (@gayofbengal) October 29, 2021

Good to know I'm not the only one clinging on the beauty of this film. This scene is etched on everyone's heart.

now I'm going to rewatch this movie and cry — chak de gangland (@matharutaran) October 30, 2021

Don’t call it Bollywood. Made by mani ratnam who isn’t part of woke industry. That’s what makes this movie beautiful and inspirational ♥️ — Fugleman (@aquarius_616) October 31, 2021

Umron ke hisaab bhi hote hai ❣️ — Akshay Shetty (@akshay_sy) October 30, 2021

the scene where they split up right before tera bina >>> — amrit (@hairy_armpit69) October 30, 2021

Whole movie is masterclass. — डार्थ हिंदूस (@darthhindus) October 30, 2021

Name is Mani Ratnam 🔥 — Suriya Narayanan (@sureeyasn) October 30, 2021

The Master Maniratnam — Sherlock Avinash (@avinashnakka9) October 30, 2021

This movie so good@juniorbachchan nailed it — LIONESS🐯 (@Healthynikita) October 30, 2021

this movie <3 — Milan Shukla (@milanshukla24) October 30, 2021

Mani sir ❤ — Neelesh (@neelu110) October 29, 2021

Can we just appreciate how simple yet beautiful this sequence is? Bollywood more such content, PLEASE!

*BRB, playing tere bina on loop.*