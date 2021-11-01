Certain sequences from Guru are nothing less than a picturesque poetry. Perhaps it is what they rightly call, Mani Ratnam's magic. No wonder we still haven't moved on from the 2000s, Bollywood just hasn't satiated our appetite for simple, conversational depiction of love.
A Twitter user rekindled our love for the movie by sharing a scene that lives in our heart rent free right from 2007!
bollywood hasn't been able to top this scene pic.twitter.com/kmSuJpxBPL— shakchunni of colour (@gayofbengal) October 29, 2021
Good to know I'm not the only one clinging on the beauty of this film. This scene is etched on everyone's heart.
Can we just appreciate how simple yet beautiful this sequence is? Bollywood more such content, PLEASE!
