The actor who stole our hearts with his acting on-screen and his heartwarming nature off-screen, Irrfan Khan has passed away at the age of 53. 

The actor who fought cancer in 2018 was rushed to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, where was being treated for colon infection. 

Source: Guite

He passed away on Wednesday, days after the loss of his mother. 

The news of his demise was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Many other fans and friends have shared their condolences on the platform. 

A great loss for Indian cinema, he will always be remembered. 