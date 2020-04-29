The actor who stole our hearts with his acting on-screen and his heartwarming nature off-screen, Irrfan Khan has passed away at the age of 53.

The actor who fought cancer in 2018 was rushed to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, where was being treated for colon infection.

He passed away on Wednesday, days after the loss of his mother.

The news of his demise was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Many other fans and friends have shared their condolences on the platform.

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Heartbreaking to hear about the passing away of actor Irrfan Khan. What a powerful actor! This is so tragic. Irrfan’s mother had passed away few days ago and he was unable to attend the last rites. Fought valiantly against Cancer since 2018. You will be missed terribly, Irrfan! pic.twitter.com/rERwYDukra — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 29, 2020

This is really sad news. One of India's greatest talents has died at age 54. Gone too soon Irrfan Khan. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vGtnzfgm3K — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) April 29, 2020

Gone too soon. Heartbroken for his family and for millions of his fans. Such a rare, genius actor.

This is a huge loss and only tells us that life is rarely fair.



Rest in peace dear #IrrfanKhan ... make the other side a better one! — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) April 29, 2020

Deeply saddened to know the sad demise of Mr. Irfan khan. No words to express my grief. Prayers. 🙏 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 29, 2020

Very sad to hear about #IrrfanKhan . A huge loss for the industry. just 54 ... he will remain forever cherished as one of the finest actors in the Indian Film Industry . pic.twitter.com/2iCfMeRBcZ — Onir (@IamOnir) April 29, 2020

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Very sad to hear about @irrfank

Was going to meet him after the lockdown.

A great artist like him will surely be missed.

My condolences and prayers for his family. May he rest in peace. #IrrfanKhan — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan.. Bande mein dum tha, on and off screen.. RIP.. #IrrfanKhan — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 29, 2020

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 29, 2020

Words fail to describe my sense of shock and horror to learn about Irrfan Khan’s passing away. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the family at this grave hour. India’s lost one of her biggest icons today. Our world left for the poorer... #IrrfanKhan #Forever — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 29, 2020

We have lost one of the finest Actor. He fought till the very end. Irrfan Khan you shall always be missed. Condolences to the Family. #IrrfanKhan #RestInPeace — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 29, 2020

Indian film actor, Irrfan Khan, known for his work in Hindi cinema, as well as his works in British films and Hollywood has sadly passed away at the age of 54. #ripirrfankhan pic.twitter.com/YY6SkU5j9b — Lost In History (@historyandfacts) April 29, 2020

R.I.P Irfan Khan an actor par excellence. Worked v closely on our film Hisss wt him. A great loss for Hindi Film Industry. Prayers & condolences to the entire family 🙏#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/RxQ7KJetQn — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) April 29, 2020

So sorry to read about the passing away of phenomenal actor Irrfan Khan, a storehouse of talent. He lost his battle with cancer but will always be remembered for his charming acting style & humble manner. Condolences to his friends and family. — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 29, 2020

Irrfan khan was one of those actor about whom I never heard anything negative.



No negative news. No negative criticism on acting.



Gem soul.



Everyone liked him. — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) April 29, 2020

Lost one of our best actors who brought so much nuance to his roles. RIP Irrfan Khan. — Aleesha Matharu (@almatharu) April 29, 2020

Maine dil se kaha, dhoond laana khushi Nasamajh laya gum, to yeh gum hi sahi...Remember singing this song holding his hand when I met him after he was diagnosed. He smiled .The warmth of your smile will forever linger my friend. Alvida dost 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/camRkKqimC — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) April 29, 2020

Irfan Khan - an actor beyond compare! May he always be remembered for his beautiful performances and live in our hearts forever! 🙏🏻#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/GFGhPDSM7V — isolated (@Imanoop89) April 29, 2020

No one could show the range of emotions with their eyes as much as #IrrfanKhan could



From Maqbool to Paan Singh Tomar to Lunchbox, I have loved watching his acting.



Gone too soon. A true international star. pic.twitter.com/SiaOWnrwYG — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) April 29, 2020

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 29, 2020

Saddened beyond measure by the passing of a human being I had never met, but who gladdened my heart and the hearts of millions with his incandescent talent. RIP @irrfank, gone when he had so much more to give https://t.co/4qscNrSfQv — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 29, 2020

Sad news

Can't express my love for Irfan Khan

One of my favourite actors

Understated, brilliant, funny

On screen & off

He could pull off anything!

May be why he was in films that got 22 Oscar nominations.

I didn't know him but, I felt like I did.



Thanks for being you, sir. RIP. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) April 29, 2020

Sad sad to hear of Irfan Khan’s passing. We worked in Gunaah & Acid Factory together. I learned from him. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP Irfan 🙏🏼 — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) April 29, 2020

Inna lillahi wa inna alayhi rajeoon. Rest in Peace Irfan Khan. This is not sinking in. One of the nations finest artist, a talent with few parallels, a human being who left a mark on each one of us. His mom passed away on saturday. Tragic beyond words, I am just shattered. — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 29, 2020

Inna lillahi wa inna alayhi rajeoon. Rest in Peace Irfan Khan Sir 🤲 finest artist, a talent with few parallels, Great human ...His mom passed away on saturday. Tragic beyond words..saddened shattered.#IrrfanKhan — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) April 29, 2020

A great loss for Indian cinema, he will always be remembered.