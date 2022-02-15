Naseeruddin Shah's presence in certain movies is like a calm amidst the storm. His roles, no matter how trivial, have always left an impression on us. But it's something else that has piqued the Twitterati's interest.

Apart from his brilliant acting, one thing which is common in some of his films is being an absent-father. We recently saw him play Alisha's (Deepika Padukone) wise father in Gehraiyaan..

...and it immediately teleported us back to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

And if you think it's just his performance that made us connect the two films, then take a closer look. The house. The aesthetics. The furniture. The setting. Everything seems to be the same.

Naseeruddin Shah's families in Gehraiyaan and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara had the same plight and mysteriously... the same house too!

Perhaps it's to give us a similar vibe, or maybe it's completely unintentional. We can only speculate.

Naseeruddin Shah’s reel family lives in the same house pic.twitter.com/3wTFCAUGtD — Divya (@divvss13) February 14, 2022

After this Twitter user spotted the uncanny resemblance, Twitter can't keep calm.

So finally Salman visited Imran

But found Alisha



Wrong timeline. — Aniket Jaiswal (@aniketjazz) February 15, 2022

You deserve so much applause for recognising this — Anant (@AnantNoFilter) February 15, 2022

Maybe at the same time in a parallel universe. Remember #Interstellar ! — Anantkumar (@M_Anantkumar) February 15, 2022

It's reel only, the families in question are from Gehraiyaan (Deepika and Naseeruddin shots), and ZNMD (Farhan and Deepti) — Spookyboi's boi (@nyope_nuh_uh) February 15, 2022

I had a gut feel about this one…what a catch ! — Tushar Shekher ‎ ‎تشار شیکھر तुषार (@tusharshekher) February 15, 2022

Same universe — not malhar (@ThoratMalhar) February 14, 2022

Daymmm, he may really consider it as a lucky house lol — Punnu  (@queer_baeting) February 15, 2022

What an observation 👏 , really like the aesthetics of the place — Rishi Mohan 🔰 (@thelifeofrishi) February 14, 2022

Nevertheless, we are in love with the aesthetics and don't mind having it in yet another film!