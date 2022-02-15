Naseeruddin Shah's presence in certain movies is like a calm amidst the storm. His roles, no matter how trivial, have always left an impression on us. But it's something else that has piqued the Twitterati's interest.
Apart from his brilliant acting, one thing which is common in some of his films is being an absent-father. We recently saw him play Alisha's (Deepika Padukone) wise father in Gehraiyaan..
...and it immediately teleported us back to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
And if you think it's just his performance that made us connect the two films, then take a closer look. The house. The aesthetics. The furniture. The setting. Everything seems to be the same.
Naseeruddin Shah's families in Gehraiyaan and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara had the same plight and mysteriously... the same house too!
Perhaps it's to give us a similar vibe, or maybe it's completely unintentional. We can only speculate.
Naseeruddin Shah’s reel family lives in the same house pic.twitter.com/3wTFCAUGtD— Divya (@divvss13) February 14, 2022
After this Twitter user spotted the uncanny resemblance, Twitter can't keep calm.
