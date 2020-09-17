The tiff between Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut continues as Twitter calls out Kangana for her insensitive comment. In an interview, Urmila said that Kangana should focus on Himachal's drug problem and also name the drug mafias she keeps talking about.

In response, Kangana called Urmila a 'soft porn star,' which did not sit well with the internet. Celebrities and Twitter users alike are coming out in support of Urmila.

Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u 💓 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 16, 2020

Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 16, 2020

No @KanganaTeam , #UrmilaMatondkar was not taking a jibe on you in this song 38 years ago. pic.twitter.com/OBIGrMbHKQ — क्रूर सिंह (@kroor_singh_) September 16, 2020

Every actor has right to perform on screen within his/her capability and capacity of choice. Name a single female actress of modern times who has never shown her skin, so calling #UrmilaMatondkar a 'soft porn' actress is derogatory.The interviewer and guest both lost the grace. — Meenakshi Joshi (@IMinakshiJoshi) September 17, 2020

Compare the sheer dignity of @UrmilaMatondkar & Jaya Bachchan & Hema Malini who have defended the film industry to the utter disgusting language of @KanganaTeam comparing a “demolition” to rape & calling Urmila a “soft porn star”! — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) September 16, 2020

1-2 film wonders like Kangana can't even touch #UrmilaMatondkar and all the brilliant work she's done so they resort to name-calling pic.twitter.com/dRlnDqY4AC — Sana (@SanaAfsal) September 16, 2020

#UrmilaMatondkar is a self made woman. When she did movies she did extremely well for herself. She did lead roles and also did movies in various languages. Her success story is out there! When #KangnaRanaut uses foul language to talk about Urmila, she reveals a lot about herself. — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) September 17, 2020

Sorry to break it to you Kangana, but calling someone a 'soft porn actor' isn't demeaning or insulting. We respect women from every walk of life and their journey there.

She is not a soft porn star, but what if she was also. What's so wrong in that. I'd rather be a soft porn star than a foul mouthed disrespectul narcissist. — harish 🏳️‍🌈 (@hiyer) September 17, 2020

Calling @UrmilaMatondkar a "soft-porn star" is the kind of misogynistic behaviour we have been accusing politicians of for all these years. @KanganaTeam had no right to use that language against a colleague. In any other field of work, this would amount to harassment. — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) September 17, 2020

‘B grade actress’ ..’Small time druggie’..’Mafia bimbo’ ..’soft porn star’.. ‘What if your daughter was molested’ .. Smashing patriarchy by picking on one woman at a time :) .. #ToxicFeminism #KanganaRanaut — Preeti Choudhry (@PreetiChoudhry) September 16, 2020

Post the uproar on Twitter, Kangana tweeted about how 'soft porn' isn't demeaning.

Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

The actor also said that no feminists stood up for her when Urmila called her a 'rudali' in an interview.