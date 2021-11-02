Back then when I was too stupid to decipher the meaning of a mere four-letter-word, SRK's Kal Ho Na Ho yet welled me up, just like he did as he read his unwritten diary to Naina. Little did I know the only synonym of romance I'd ever learn would be nothing but Shah Rukh Khan.

Yes, I blame him for overblowing my idea of love, be it ek tarfa or mukammal. I blame him for holding my hand each time I tried falling in love or falling out of it, in hopes of someone waiting for me out there, be it Rahul or Rizwaan.

Gracefully sliding into his 56th today, SRK's charm is making people on Twitter express love for their favourite characters of him. Well, mohabbat ka izhaar is something he's taught us well.

Some of my favourite characters portrayed by SRK 🥺❤

(A thread) — S. (@daalmakhniiii) November 2, 2021

Every character that he breathed to life has criminally stolen our hearts, yet mentioning the significant few that are etched onto our souls even decades later. Safe to say, his smile is the pandemic this world needs to talk more about!

SRK as Aman, he taught us how to love life, how to love yourself and I don't know what's more important than this. That diary scene has my heart. ❤🥺 pic.twitter.com/HjVsBVglVQ — S. (@daalmakhniiii) November 2, 2021

SRK as Veer Pratap Singh, he taught us how to love someone who lives across the border. Veer will always live in my heart ❤🥺 pic.twitter.com/Cwi6UoIJTW — S. (@daalmakhniiii) November 2, 2021

SRK as Jugs, he taught us how to live life. I want a therapist like him please pic.twitter.com/XAF7Ued8hG — S. (@daalmakhniiii) November 2, 2021

SRK as Dev, he taught us how to love endlessly. The dialogues, cast, acting everything is so perfect in this movie. pic.twitter.com/vw1zWhRwxS — S. (@daalmakhniiii) November 2, 2021

SRK as Mohan. Damn, the emotions in his eyes, the sense of belonging, The memories, the culture, background music. pic.twitter.com/y72mfFPgrJ — S. (@daalmakhniiii) November 2, 2021

This Twitter thread garnered tons of love for accentuating the beauty of these films.

No wonder why he's called KING OF BOLLYWOOD 👑♥️

SRK Supremacy 🙇🏻‍♀️😭💘 — Shivalika (@notahotpotato) November 2, 2021

Srk gave us actually so many beautiful movies with so many beautiful songs ♥️ — U.T.K.A.R.S.H (@BellaBanda11) November 2, 2021

Chand taare todh ke lao saari duniya pe me chaoun bas itna se khwaab hein bas itna sa khwaab hein. 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 He danced for that song infront of Mannat owned by then Singhania n see where his hardwork has led him 🔥🔥🔥 — Venky LS (@VLs963) November 2, 2021

He did a movie "Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa" underrated af, but super cute as hell. There he taught me if you love someone you cannot hesitate in letting them go. — Egotesticle (@GodDamnTanmay) November 2, 2021

Shah Rukh, we wish you many more years of ruling the industry, and our hearts.