Maybe it’s the everything we’ve all been through, what with the pandemic shaking up our schedules, but it seems sleeplessness has become a much more common occurrence in the last few years. Or maybe, all over-thinkers struggle with sleep, especially when it’s a case of bedtime over-thinking.

Which is why this Twitter thread seems super helpful and worth sharing. An account by the name of Wealth Pill has posted a thread with tips and life-hacks for how to sleep better, especially if you experience an over-active mind around bedtime. Here, take a look.

The thread also consists of some reasons you maybe over-thinking at night-time.

Nighttime anxiety can be due to;



• Fear

• Stress

• Depression

• Poor sleep habits

• Under-activity



This causes racing thoughts thus sleeplessness.



And here are the tips that followed.

1. Have 20 mins walk before sleep



A brisk walk helps you;



• Clear your mind

• Sleep 10x faster

• Stimulate melatonin (sleep hormone)



2. Use your bed for sleep and sex



Make your bed a safe haven to help you relax.



Avoid;



• Screen while in bed

• Bed rest when idle

• Blue light



Make your bedroom dark, quiet and cool



3. Wind down before bed



Daytime anxiety may pile up and get you stressed



Create a routine to help you wind down



Do this;



• Plan your day at night

• Read and write for 30 mins

• Meditate to your best feeling



4. Create a routine



Who you're is a product of your habit.



Prioritize this;



• Set a bed time alarm

• Lukewarm shower

• A light snack before bed

• A glass of warm milk



5. Face your greatest fear



Most of your worries stems from;



• Trying to control what you can't

• Under-activity

• Fear of failure

• Attachments



Do this:



• Plan your work

• Fix what you can

• Ask yourself what's worst can happen?

