Maybe it’s the everything we’ve all been through, what with the pandemic shaking up our schedules, but it seems sleeplessness has become a much more common occurrence in the last few years. Or maybe, all over-thinkers struggle with sleep, especially when it’s a case of bedtime over-thinking.
Which is why this Twitter thread seems super helpful and worth sharing. An account by the name of Wealth Pill has posted a thread with tips and life-hacks for how to sleep better, especially if you experience an over-active mind around bedtime. Here, take a look.
The thread also consists of some reasons you maybe over-thinking at night-time.
And here are the tips that followed.
I know I can definitely use this.