Every day, I am amazed by the speed with which Islamophobia and misogyny surface after any incident associated with a Muslim person or a woman.
Except, the association isn't mandatory. People find ways to make it about them.
If you have had the misfortune of looking at Twitter trends today, you know what I am talking about. Actor Aamir Khan and his producer wife Kiran Rao, announced divorce with a statement today, and there are no prizes for guessing what happened next.
Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, in a joint statement announce divorce after 15 years of marriage.— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021
The couple said, "We would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other." pic.twitter.com/gnQd2UPLTZ
#LoveJihad started trending in no time, as people blamed Aamir of "manipulating" Hindu women.
Aamir Khan successfully executed his 2nd official #LoveJihad https://t.co/jFwQDbHqRm— Debiprasad (@AskLipun) July 3, 2021
Reena Dutta ( 1986 - 2002 )— हिन्दू ईकोसिस्टम | Hindu Ecosystem (@HinduEcosystem_) July 3, 2021
Kiran Rao ( 2005 - 2021 )
Now who will be next ?#LoveJihad
This is offensive not just for the actor but also for his former spouses, who are women with brains, and adults who knew what they were doing. Just because their marriage did not work out, it is not someone's place to assume they were "manipulated".
Moving on, another conversation is that about actor and Aamir's co-star from movie Dangal - Fatima Sana Shaikh.
People are either suggesting that she had some role to play in the divorce, or that she is happy now because she can marry Aamir. Both opinions induce endless disgust.
Fatima is new woman in life of AmirKhan💔— Alok Aarav ❤️🇮🇳🇩🇪 (@alok_aarav7) July 3, 2021
hope this will last long !!!
Whatever, third wave of corona and third wife of his life just coming...#AmirKhan
#FatimaSanaShaikh pic.twitter.com/ruUQRlUhUo
Aamir khan— ⒶⒷⒽⒾⓂⒶⓃⓎⓊ (@_Abhimanyu____) July 3, 2021
1st target Reena Dutta
2nd target किरण राव
Who is Next TARGET of #AamirKhan...❓❓❓❓
🔃🔃 For. ❤️❤️ For
Fatima Sana Elli Avram
. pic.twitter.com/nFFCt7iAtY
Fatima Sana Shaikh getting ready.. #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/bEktRIF27o— Subon Bhowmick (@myselfsubonbk10) July 3, 2021
#AamirKhan Divorced *— Rajeev Hitman 🇮🇳 (@Hmka_join_krlo) July 3, 2021
Meanwhile Fatima Sana Shaikh : pic.twitter.com/x2k2dm8702
Congratulations in advance aamir and Fatima Sana Shaikh.— Anshu Biswas (@AnshuBiswas3) July 3, 2021
Hope it will last a long time #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/7KYRxiK8Bl
Meanwhile Fatima Sana Sheikh : https://t.co/SU3J71igje pic.twitter.com/PWEatUURx6— बाबू भाई दगडफेक स्पेशालिस्ट (@pritesh4532) July 3, 2021
#AamirKhan— Nitin Kumar (State Convenor IT Cell LJP Delhi) (@I_NitinKu) July 3, 2021
Congratulations in advance aamir and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Hope this relationship it will last a long time. pic.twitter.com/tBVrV2UQiK
#FatimaSanaShaikh is 29 years old, #AamirKhan is 56 and his son Junaid Khan is 28.— Rita 🇮🇳 (@RitaG74) July 3, 2021
I am not surprised.
For @BOWorldwide the tweets attacking, demeaning and abusing #FatimaSanaShaikh are "HILARIOUS" .— Mr. Dalvi (@mazii1000) July 3, 2021
India is a morally dead nation. pic.twitter.com/mVnilnLY4b
Can we leave people alone, please?