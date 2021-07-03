Every day, I am amazed by the speed with which Islamophobia and misogyny surface after any incident associated with a Muslim person or a woman.

Except, the association isn't mandatory. People find ways to make it about them.

If you have had the misfortune of looking at Twitter trends today, you know what I am talking about. Actor Aamir Khan and his producer wife Kiran Rao, announced divorce with a statement today, and there are no prizes for guessing what happened next.

The couple said, "We would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other." pic.twitter.com/gnQd2UPLTZ — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

#LoveJihad started trending in no time, as people blamed Aamir of "manipulating" Hindu women.

Aamir Khan successfully executed his 2nd official #LoveJihad https://t.co/jFwQDbHqRm — Debiprasad (@AskLipun) July 3, 2021

Reena Dutta ( 1986 - 2002 )

Kiran Rao ( 2005 - 2021 )

Now who will be next ?#LoveJihad — हिन्दू ईकोसिस्टम | Hindu Ecosystem (@HinduEcosystem_) July 3, 2021

This is offensive not just for the actor but also for his former spouses, who are women with brains, and adults who knew what they were doing. Just because their marriage did not work out, it is not someone's place to assume they were "manipulated".

Moving on, another conversation is that about actor and Aamir's co-star from movie Dangal - Fatima Sana Shaikh.

People are either suggesting that she had some role to play in the divorce, or that she is happy now because she can marry Aamir. Both opinions induce endless disgust.

Fatima is new woman in life of AmirKhan💔

hope this will last long !!!

Whatever, third wave of corona and third wife of his life just coming...#AmirKhan

#FatimaSanaShaikh pic.twitter.com/ruUQRlUhUo — Alok Aarav ❤️🇮🇳🇩🇪 (@alok_aarav7) July 3, 2021

Aamir khan

1st target Reena Dutta

2nd target किरण राव



Who is Next TARGET of #AamirKhan...❓❓❓❓



🔃🔃 For. ❤️❤️ For

Fatima Sana Elli Avram

. pic.twitter.com/nFFCt7iAtY — ⒶⒷⒽⒾⓂⒶⓃⓎⓊ (@_Abhimanyu____) July 3, 2021

Congratulations in advance aamir and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Hope it will last a long time #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/7KYRxiK8Bl — Anshu Biswas (@AnshuBiswas3) July 3, 2021

It was a matter of time. Aamir Khan will marry Fatima Sana Shaikh soon

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to follow the same soon https://t.co/7foyLSFcry — cric_bakchod (@Cric_bakchod) July 3, 2021

#AamirKhan

Congratulations in advance aamir and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Hope this relationship it will last a long time. pic.twitter.com/tBVrV2UQiK — Nitin Kumar (State Convenor IT Cell LJP Delhi) (@I_NitinKu) July 3, 2021

#FatimaSanaShaikh is 29 years old, #AamirKhan is 56 and his son Junaid Khan is 28.

I am not surprised. — Rita 🇮🇳 (@RitaG74) July 3, 2021

For @BOWorldwide the tweets attacking, demeaning and abusing #FatimaSanaShaikh are "HILARIOUS" .

India is a morally dead nation. pic.twitter.com/mVnilnLY4b — Mr. Dalvi (@mazii1000) July 3, 2021

Can we leave people alone, please?