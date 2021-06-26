MS Dhoni, the cricketer who has a million fans across the world is one of the most influential people in the sport right now.
In a bid to use his influence for good, Chennai Super Kings posted an image of Dhoni standing next to a board which read 'plant trees, save forests'.
Planting the right thoughts! 💛— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) June 25, 2021
Thala 😍#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/rbZmSwGA2n
However, this received a mixed response from Twitter as many called out the fact that a wooden plank was used to spread the message, making the entire post ironic.
Cut down the tree.😡😡— 🔥 𝕵𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖆 𝕾𝖆𝖐𝖙𝖍𝖎 ᵗʰᵃˡᵃᵖᵃᵗʰʸ 😎 ⓂⒾ 💙 (@Itz_FireKiss27) June 25, 2021
Tell them not to cut down the tree😂😂
Poda 😂😂 Waste Fellow @ChennaiIPL
And @msdhoni #Beast || @actorvijay || #ThalapathyVijay || #Master
Giving massage in wooden hut.👏— UtsaOff🇮🇳 (@utsavm03) June 25, 2021
While others stood up for the cricketer and said that the wood used is essentially scrap wood left behind.
To all the keyboard warriors:— Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) June 25, 2021
The wood here is wood thrown by the wood mills as waste and is called ‘waste wood’. And it’s usually used for bonfires in Himachal's winter!
The resort where MS Dhoni and his family are currently vacationing shared pictures and clarified the misunderstanding in their post:
Let's hope people got the message Dhoni was trying to convey.