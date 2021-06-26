MS Dhoni, the cricketer who has a million fans across the world is one of the most influential people in the sport right now. 

In a bid to use his influence for good, Chennai Super Kings posted an image of Dhoni standing next to a board which read 'plant trees, save forests'.

However, this received a mixed response from Twitter as many called out the fact that a wooden plank was used to spread the message, making the entire post ironic. 

While others stood up for the cricketer and said that the wood used is essentially scrap wood left behind. 

The resort where MS Dhoni and his family are currently vacationing shared pictures and clarified the misunderstanding in their post:

Let's hope people got the message Dhoni was trying to convey. 