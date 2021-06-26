MS Dhoni, the cricketer who has a million fans across the world is one of the most influential people in the sport right now.

In a bid to use his influence for good, Chennai Super Kings posted an image of Dhoni standing next to a board which read 'plant trees, save forests'.

However, this received a mixed response from Twitter as many called out the fact that a wooden plank was used to spread the message, making the entire post ironic.

yeah.. and cut them down to make the cabins to pose... kkrrrrrrr...thooooo.... — Citizen X (@Citi_Zen_7) June 25, 2021

Giving massage in wooden hut.👏 — UtsaOff🇮🇳 (@utsavm03) June 25, 2021

While others stood up for the cricketer and said that the wood used is essentially scrap wood left behind.

To all the keyboard warriors:



The wood here is wood thrown by the wood mills as waste and is called ‘waste wood’. And it’s usually used for bonfires in Himachal's winter! — Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) June 25, 2021

Planting tress so thay we can cut them later to make that wood 🏠??? — Yogi!! (@el_turin1) June 25, 2021

Hypocrisy of these celebrities really amazes me. 😂 — Akash Yadav🇮🇳 (@AkashYadav_Ak) June 26, 2021

The resort where MS Dhoni and his family are currently vacationing shared pictures and clarified the misunderstanding in their post:

Let's hope people got the message Dhoni was trying to convey.