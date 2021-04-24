A few days ago, the video of Delhi's Shanti Mukand Hospital, Sunil Saggar, went viral. In it, a tear-eyed Sunil stressed that the institution was running out of oxygen, leaving them with no choice but to discharge the patients who can be discharged.

We're hardly left with any oxygen. We've requested doctors to discharge patients, whoever can be discharged...It may last for 2 hrs or something.

#WATCH | Sunil Saggar, CEO, Shanti Mukand Hospital, Delhi breaks down as he speaks about Oxygen crisis at hospital. Says "...We're hardly left with any oxygen. We've requested doctors to discharge patients, whoever can be discharged...It (Oxygen) may last for 2 hrs or something." pic.twitter.com/U7IDvW4tMG — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

The said video reached Sushmita Sen, who decided to help the hospital out by arranging the oxygen cylinders. She succeeded, too.

However, there was no means to get them transported to Delhi from Maharashtra. That is when she took to Twitter and asked people for help.

This is deeply heart breaking...oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai...please help me find a way🙏 https://t.co/p8RWuVQMrO — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 22, 2021

And her ever-helpful followers came up with many responses. Though there was one person who asked Sushmita why she was sending oxygen to Delhi when Mumbai itself was facing crisis.

To which the actor replied:

Because mumbai still has oxygen cylinders available, that’s how I found it. Delhi needs it, especially these smaller hospitals, so help if you can. — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, other followers also backed Sushmita on her decision to the best she could.

Sir, no need of trolling people if you are not able to help during the tough time. If you have sufficient info to help people please do share. It woukd be so kind gesture. — Jaydeep Bose (@jdksom152) April 24, 2021

#I think it's high time to consider our whole country and not by state or place. Miss Sen you have taken the best decision. https://t.co/yb0EdM7Sua — Sourendra K Basu (@sourenspeaks) April 24, 2021

How does it matter where the oxygen is going. Humans have to saved. Atleast as we know Delhi is in India @hemantVIII — DIVYA B. JOKHAKAR (@DIVYAJ1988) April 23, 2021

Anyhow, she has now figured a way to get the cylinders transported, a news she shared herself.

A super happy update!!!🤗 Thanks to the help from our Twitter friend @shweta_jerry the oxygen cylinders are finally enroute to Delhi Hospital from Mumbai!! Shweta & her colleague went out of their way to make this possible overnight! 👏 Deeply grateful 🙏😇 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 23, 2021

We must mention, here, that the hospital had arranged for oxygen in the meanwhile.

This is not the time to put 'ours' and 'mine' before resources. They go to those who need them the most. Big ups to Sushmita.