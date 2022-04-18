Ah men, can't keep their d*cks in their pants and their opinions off Twitter. It's a real problem. Every morning you wake up and see some godforsaken incel running their mouths trying to police every choice a woman makes. Is it out of habit or do they actually believe the crap they say? Yes.

Look at this idiot for example. This dude watched an episode of Kapil Sharma, took a screenshot of actress Nimrat Kaur and decided to comment on why women wear clothes if not to entice men. Ladies, he says, need to explain to him the purpose of cleavage.

Ladies,I really want to know What purpose does such outfits exactly serve,If it is to attract men,then why? If not to attract men,then why?It's a very genuine question and no bait,please tell me what is the actual purpose to show cleavage?Please🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/wicGJWfqdS — . (@RetardedHurt) April 14, 2022

Unfortunately for him, Twitter was kind enough to oblige him.

Bold of you to assume we do it for the men. Bold https://t.co/mKH2LN02hX — 📝 LLW. Angking  (@LissaLaila) April 17, 2022

Firstly, not all women who dress like this are attracted to men.



Secondly, even if they were attracted to men, to assume that they're doing it to attract men (or for the sake of men, at all) is laughable. Most men don't require this much effort. https://t.co/gArAECGoiS — 🥰Hatin' Ass Bitch🥰 (@htrflvrd) April 16, 2022

why is it not enough for women to want to feel sexy without having the motive to attract someone ?? the world doesn’t revolve around men and what men want https://t.co/OW99QqsH3C — prisha (@starksswillow) April 16, 2022

if cleavage scares you you can just say that https://t.co/8EltaAHytY — jason todd’s pr manager ⚢ (@NlNETAILS) April 17, 2022

men can be bare chested on tv and in movies but draw the line at a woman's cleavage 😭 https://t.co/QyuldrJ2dA — twice fans mumbai (@tozakivy) April 15, 2022

Day 163728 of men making everything about themselves https://t.co/lnbRjDWZc6 — ~ (@fionaswhvre) April 15, 2022

'Indians Can't tolerate letting a woman live & look how she wants to' part 500,567,086: https://t.co/3S293Ap2cB — IkariMonogatari (@KoWaretaRingo) April 15, 2022

to attract women and to feel good about ourselves duh https://t.co/YrF7lxDE3K — mio, and a flower 🌼 (@daesbeanie) April 16, 2022

Because it’s their choice and life and bodies? And what they want to do with it shouldn’t be your concern? 😅 https://t.co/jFpWlVT3sX — 🌙 #JusticeTourMY (@OfficialJoannaJ) April 15, 2022

god the men u sent on earth to build houses and d!e in wars are in women's business again😟 https://t.co/U9U7CDAbm8 — zayn (@maikyaaakaru) April 15, 2022

clothes serve multiple purposes- be it for covering up/socialization/your own fun. she wears what she wants because she can afford it and has a great body to rock it with. I understand it's difficult to fathom that women can dress not for men too. my condolences to your ego.🥺 https://t.co/h5TwrqsFqg — æthel. (@mambaxalien) April 15, 2022

Remember the 20th century when men would just go off to wars and well.... That was nice.