As we all know Raveena Tandon was recently seen in the Netflix show Aranyak. And while the actor was applauded greatly for her performance as a cop named Kasturi Dogra, a section of the audience felt her Himachali accent was not on point.

Twitter user Pooja Priyamvada even posted saying that Tandon's accent was off.

#Arnayak gets a lot of things right other than @TandonRaveena and others trying to get the Himachali accent right! It is horrendous.

Qualified to say this because of being half-Himachali and because I grew up there. — Pooja Priyamvada (She/Her) (@SoulVersified) December 19, 2021

While initially the actor replied to the tweet, she soon deleted it.



And a couple of other users stepped forward and spoke about Tandon's accent in the show.

Its clear that she means that she grew up in himachal. Stop catching her words and taunting. — seemol (@Seemol1) December 19, 2021

She is a veteran and must take feedback in the positive perspective. After all viewers make a show success! — S S Madan (@shyamsmadan) December 19, 2021

Being myself a himachali.. I would say, calling it horrendous is an overstatement.. some of it got absolutely spot on like ramsaran. But everyone else did a decent job. You should appreciate the effort made . It never sounded out of place.. — Arpit Sharma (@Arpit_Sh08) December 19, 2021

Well regardless, we can't wait for season 2 of the show.