As we all know Raveena Tandon was recently seen in the Netflix show Aranyak. And while the actor was applauded greatly for her performance as a cop named Kasturi Dogra, a section of the audience felt her Himachali accent was not on point.

Twitter user Pooja Priyamvada even posted saying that Tandon's accent was off. 

While initially the actor replied to the tweet, she soon deleted it.

And a couple of other users stepped forward and spoke about Tandon's accent in the show.

Well regardless, we can't wait for season 2 of the show. 