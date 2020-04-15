Now that the entertainment gods are finally listening to us, a Twitter user has made a very important declaration. He wants Kanan & Biswa's 'Pretentious Movie Reviews' back and honestly, we couldn't agree more.

Now, if you guys are a fan of stand-up comedy and a bigger fan of Kanan and Biswa (just like us), you'd know how amazing(ly) these two 'reviewed' movies and dissected the hell out of them.

pretend
Source: Deadant

So, after seeing this Tweet, many netizens want this hilarious duo to get back in the game.

Problem kya hain?