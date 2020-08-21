Ben Affleck's decision to return as the Caped Crusader in Ezra Miller's The Flash has fans going crazy. Batfleck will also join Michael Keaton's Batman in the parallel universes.

Affleck's return as Batman, however, has also prompted the fans of Christian Bale's Batman rooting for him to make an appearance as the Dark Knight. Many still believe that Bale's portrayal as the billionaire vigilante was the best version of the character ever made on screen.

Me watching Christian Bale in Batman's suit: pic.twitter.com/fUdLO0IflF — Axtion Am (@Axtion_Am) August 20, 2020

Christian Bale still the best #Batman idc... pic.twitter.com/N8h5uQGpF5 — Paul Hastings Kitala (@iamhastingske) August 21, 2020

I want Christian Bale Batman back 😭 https://t.co/v9axYHe53y — 𝓌𝒶𝓉𝒶𝑔𝒶𝓉𝒶𝓅𝒾𝓉𝓊𝓈𝒿𝑒𝓃𝓃𝓎 (@DominicanBabex3) August 20, 2020

Christian Bale is the best Batman to appear on screen.. those who disagree are just lying to themselves. https://t.co/N7q96CmEOW — ɑɑrish. (@Iastofthestars) August 21, 2020

Christian Bale's batman was visibly less powerful than Ben Affleck's and Michael Keaton's Batman but it was the most realistic and believable portrayal of Batman on the screen.



We want Christian Bale back as Batman pic.twitter.com/55oKMYbLEw — Adarsh Adhar (@AdarshAdhar) August 21, 2020

Don't be shy, bring Christian Bale back too! This is so awesome! 🤯 https://t.co/0dUlUHimW1 — Hassan Natha ➐ (@HassanNatha) August 20, 2020

me at christian bale’s house asking him to return as batman pic.twitter.com/H9iNn9Adnv — julia (@lauriebale) August 21, 2020

Ben Affleck's back as Batman. Michael Keaton's back as Batman. Someone call Christian Bale already and make this a Batman-Expendables movie. Expendabats. — Jason Ingolfsland (@jaingolfsland) August 20, 2020

Christian Bale after finding out Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are coming back as Batman. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/TfQMY4Zvqh — Kenneth Britton (@BrittonKen93) August 20, 2020