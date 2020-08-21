Ben Affleck's decision to return as the Caped Crusader in Ezra Miller's The Flash has fans going crazy. Batfleck will also join Michael Keaton's Batman in the parallel universes. 

Source: NME

Affleck's return as Batman, however, has also prompted the fans of Christian Bale's Batman rooting for him to make an appearance as the Dark Knight. Many still believe that Bale's portrayal as the billionaire vigilante was the best version of the character ever made on screen. 

While, I do disagree with the opinion that Bale was the best Batman, I would gladly admit that he was pretty damn good and it would be awesome to see him back on screen in hockey pads the Batsuit. But the chances of that are bleak since Bale is currently busy for the next Thor film. 