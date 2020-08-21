Ben Affleck's decision to return as the Caped Crusader in Ezra Miller's The Flash has fans going crazy. Batfleck will also join Michael Keaton's Batman in the parallel universes.
Affleck's return as Batman, however, has also prompted the fans of Christian Bale's Batman rooting for him to make an appearance as the Dark Knight. Many still believe that Bale's portrayal as the billionaire vigilante was the best version of the character ever made on screen.
Christian Bale right now https://t.co/jq6WWPm5wK pic.twitter.com/zaTpyxcMie— Beau (@BeauSoup) August 20, 2020
Christian Bale still the best #Batman idc... pic.twitter.com/N8h5uQGpF5— Paul Hastings Kitala (@iamhastingske) August 21, 2020
I want Christian Bale Batman back 😭 https://t.co/v9axYHe53y— 𝓌𝒶𝓉𝒶𝑔𝒶𝓉𝒶𝓅𝒾𝓉𝓊𝓈𝒿𝑒𝓃𝓃𝓎 (@DominicanBabex3) August 20, 2020
Christian Bale is the best Batman to appear on screen.. those who disagree are just lying to themselves. https://t.co/N7q96CmEOW— ɑɑrish. (@Iastofthestars) August 21, 2020
Christian Bale's batman was visibly less powerful than Ben Affleck's and Michael Keaton's Batman but it was the most realistic and believable portrayal of Batman on the screen.— Adarsh Adhar (@AdarshAdhar) August 21, 2020
We want Christian Bale back as Batman pic.twitter.com/55oKMYbLEw
Don't be shy, bring Christian Bale back too! This is so awesome! 🤯 https://t.co/0dUlUHimW1— Hassan Natha ➐ (@HassanNatha) August 20, 2020
me at christian bale’s house asking him to return as batman pic.twitter.com/H9iNn9Adnv— julia (@lauriebale) August 21, 2020
Ben Affleck's back as Batman. Michael Keaton's back as Batman. Someone call Christian Bale already and make this a Batman-Expendables movie. Expendabats.— Jason Ingolfsland (@jaingolfsland) August 20, 2020
Christian Bale after finding out Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are coming back as Batman. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/TfQMY4Zvqh— Kenneth Britton (@BrittonKen93) August 20, 2020
While, I do disagree with the opinion that Bale was the best Batman, I would gladly admit that he was pretty damn good and it would be awesome to see him back on screen in
hockey pads the Batsuit. But the chances of that are bleak since Bale is currently busy for the next Thor film.