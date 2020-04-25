Netflix's latest original film, Extraction, stars Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary hired to rescue an Indian drug lord's kidnapped son from Dhaka.

While the film is nothing more or less than an expertly crafted action sequence, it does require Chris to speak Bangla when interacting with the kidnapper's goons.

In the scene, he says "proman dao", which translates to "give proof" or "show me the proof".

And that one phrase by Chris has left Twitterati more than impressed:

Chris Hemsworth just said "Promaan dao" in Bengali in his Australian accent !! 👏👏@chrishemsworth #ExtractionNetflixhttps://t.co/nl7dnDpj19 — Subho24 (@SubhoH) April 24, 2020

Right from the acting to crazy action scenes to the amazing cinematography & direction, the aesthetics maintained by the creators are impeccable, Extraction is worth a watch, specially when you see chris speaking Bengali.@chrishemsworth @Russo_Brothers #ExtractionNetflix — Mayank Keshwani (@mayank_keshwani) April 24, 2020

Chris Hemsworth speaking my mother tongue in #Extraction is a goosebump moment as a Bengali. @netflix @chrishemsworth @NetflixIndia — Deepro Bhattacharyya (@DeeproB) April 24, 2020

#Extraction when chris speakes bangla 😍😍 bengali jamai goals. — Rishta (@rishtachatterj1) April 24, 2020

Chris Hemsworth had better Bangla than all the Indian actors they hired to be Bengali jfc. #Extraction — Adnan R. Khan (@ARKhan731) April 25, 2020

#Extraction Chris Hemsworth talking Bengali made my day. — farminty (@farminty) April 24, 2020

This is what happens when all your worlds collide into one... Chris Hemsworth just said "Promaan dao" in Bengali in his Australian accent!! #Extraction #Netflix — Payel Roy (@PayelRoy) April 24, 2020

just heard chris hemsworth speak bengali life’s gucci again — Y (@YanaRoy8) April 24, 2020

Chris Hemsworth is speaking Bengali on my television. What a time to be alive. — Ranjan (@ranjanxroy) April 25, 2020

Chris Hemsworth speaking Bengali for a few brief seconds. Woah!



The music outro is phenomenal though.#ExtractionNetflix — Saptashwa. (@trimmednosehair) April 24, 2020

By saying Promaan Dao in “The Extraction”, @chrishemsworth has just become the sexiest Bengali man alive. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) April 25, 2020

Chris Hemsworth aka the God of lightning, thunder, and now, the winner of people's hearts!