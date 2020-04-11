Tabu and Irrfan Khan are two of Bollywood's finest actors, and every time the two have come together, they've created magic on-screen. Like it happened in 2006, with Mira Nair's The Namesake.

And now, people have once again been charmed by their chemistry, after their photo from the movie's sets was shared on the Instagram account, Ek Aur Cinephile. The photo was taken by Nemai Ghosh.

The photo has, since then, gone viral on social media:

This picture should have a fan base

(It’s tabu and irfan ) pic.twitter.com/n1zwG1EC59 — puri kainat (@kainatkanot) April 11, 2020

If it doesn't, then it's Shame — wannabeboomer (@anotherINFJ) April 11, 2020

Here's the actual scene from the film:

If you haven't already, now would be the perfect time to watch the film.